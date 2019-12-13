Lord Buckethead and Count Binface Clash for Votes at Boris Johnson's Uxbridge Constituency

Political rivals Lord Buckethead and Count Binface have clashed in the prime minister’s constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a satirical battle.

Lord Buckethead is a title rather than a name: a political candidate carrying the burden of being Lord Buckethead has stood in three United Kingdom general elections against three different Conservative Party leaders and Prime Ministers: Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Theresa May. And now he has returned to challenge Boris Johnson – even though he told the reporters that “if I get a big fat zero that would be a record. I wouldn’t mind it.”

Being a fun little election story, it grew darker before the 2019 general elections. Following a copyright dispute, for the 2019 general election Jon Harvey, the Lord Buckethead from 2017, was stripped of his title (and his buckethead) – but returned as Count Binface. Citing “an unpleasant battle on the planet Copyright” as the reason behind the character shift, Count Binface was seen mocking Lord Buckethead, gesturing a thumbs down behind his back and shouting “Fake news,” and singing the US national anthem.

Showdown between Lord Buckethead and Count Binface. #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/5DfFCBrMVd — LBC News (@LBCNews) December 13, 2019

When asked to stand together for a photo, Lord Buckethead said: “We are going to violate some serious intergalactic treaties.” Count Binface has been critical of the prime minister on a number of issues, hitting out at “his get-Brexit-oven-ready-microwave nonsense,” but he did promise to treat the Conservative leader with respect should he ever meet him.