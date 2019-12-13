Tories Take First Seat from Labour in N England as Conservative Party Predicted to Win Majority

Boris Johnson's party won its first seat in the snap general election that the opposition - Blyth Valley - that Labour Party had held since its foundation in 1950.

Conservative Party has won its first seat in the snap general election from the opposition Labour Party, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Tories won Blyth Valley, a seat in northern England which has long been a Labour stronghold. In 2017, it was Labour majority of 7,915.

Labour's vote share this time has been 15% lower, while the Tories gained 5.4 per cent.

Labour won Houghton and Sunderland South with a majority of 3,115 and Newcastle Central with a majority of 12,278.

Earlier, the exit poll showed that the Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is 51 seats more than in the parliament of the previous convocation.

Labour set to win 191 seats, Liberal Democrats 13 and Scottish National Party (SNP) 55 seats.

This victory for Boris was hugely helped by us and is far better than the Marxist Corbyn and a second referendum. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 12, 2019

Exit poll suggests good night for @theSNP - but it is just an exit poll and there are many marginals, so let’s just wait and see. What it indicates UK wide though is grim. #GE19 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 12, 2019

Following the first exit poll, Boris Johnson called the UK the greatest democracy in the world.

The majority in the parliament will allow premier Johnson to go ahead with his Brexit deal.

The UK lawmakers voted on 29 October to set 12 December as the election date after the European Union postponed the deadline for Brexit from 31 October to 31 January.

Britain has been in political turmoil since 2016 when British citizens voted to leave the EU. Johnson is now the second British premier to attempt to get Brexit done after former PM Theresa May failed to pass her departure deal in the House of Commons for the third time and had to resign.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW