Who Let the Horses Out? Man Gets Run Over by Chariot on Indian Road – Graphic Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a scene that looked like it was straight out of the movies, a high-speed chase between bikers and a chariot was caught on camera in the Indian city of Pune.

A man was returning from a wedding with a horse-carriage, extensively used in Indian weddings when its reins snapped and the horses ran amok. The coachman jumped off the carriage and decided to chase the horses with the help of bikers on the road.

In the video, that went viral on social media, the horses along with the illuminated carriage can be seen running wild on a road as bikers chase it.

The coachman was caught up in the giant wheel of the chariot, as he tried to catch the horses' reins from a motorbike.

Reportedly, the coachman narrowly escaped, sustaining only minor injuries.

On Bund Garden Bridge in Pune.. 😞 pic.twitter.com/n5dkID2AjB — Basant Bhoruka 🇮🇳 (@basant_bhoruka) December 7, 2019

​