‘Somebody Please Stop Him’: Internet Crying in Laughter Over Silver Kanye West

The eccentric star, who is continuing to build a career as a Christian hip-hopper following his record-setting album “Jesus is King”, has presented his new opera, titled Mary, in Miami. However, it was not his creation, but his bizarre look with a silver-painted face and shining outfit, that prompted a storm of hilarious jokes.

US rap star Kanye West has once again shaken the online crowd with a performance that left many asking: “what’s wrong with him?” The hip-hopper stunned netizens with his shiny look with a baggy silver outfit, paired with silver socks and flip-flops, as well as silver paint on his head and hands during a performance of Mary, his second opera, at the Miami Marine Stadium.

Although the world has witnessed an array of different Kanyes, this image was too much to bear for many.

Somebody please stop Kanye West Please... 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/opLYnygm7Y — Incomplete Astronaut Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ 🛩️ (@AimThaMachine_) 9 декабря 2019 г.

Please Kanye I am begging you, I’m tired and defending you is hard enough as it is. pic.twitter.com/OY5wUIomLx — Sam Easton (@_sameaston) 9 декабря 2019 г.

​Kanye’s look inspired all kinds of allusions. Some recalled The Wizard of Oz.

i know yall love bashing Lizzo... but Kanye walking around like he's looking for the yellow brick road and this will NOT go unaddressed pic.twitter.com/hfbAoNkJWH — Kels (@_KelsBin) 9 декабря 2019 г.

FANTASTIC FOUR: The return of the Silver Surfer. starring Kanye. pic.twitter.com/gBobNZpc8a — localMAN♻🏁 (@arc_tobi) 9 декабря 2019 г.

​Others noted that his cult is worth discussing.

We gonna talk about Kanye’s cult stuff or nah? pic.twitter.com/ppWfvDZXws — Paige Smith (@pmm526) 9 декабря 2019 г.

my therapist: silver kanye isn’t real, he can’t hurt you



silver kanye: pic.twitter.com/ViWRs7p6UH — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) 9 декабря 2019 г.

​Some were more supportive and admired his creative freedom.

Kanye Weet jus doesnt give a damn😂 pic.twitter.com/p8wYcKqNCN — Pirate™ (@PirateMulwana) 9 декабря 2019 г.

Kanye West looking like he came into contact with the Big Gete Star pic.twitter.com/7cHwrixdry — Fither and Flair (@FitherAndFlair) 9 декабря 2019 г.

Kanye is definitely lost in the World! pic.twitter.com/Py2GqpelW6 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) 9 декабря 2019 г.

​The rapper was not the only one who graced the stage decked in silver from head to toe, as other performers matched his meme-tastic outfit. The new creation, featuring music by the Sunday Service choir, is based on a Biblical story and directed by Nicole Beecroft.