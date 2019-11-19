Register
12:46 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Recording artist Kanye West attends The Fashion Group International's annual Night of Stars gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, 24 October 2019, in New York

    'A Kanye West Opera': Rapper Announces Performance of Nebuchadnezzar

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    American rapper Kanye West has been vocal in recent months about his conversion to Christianity, taking his ''Sunday services'' across the country since January, and releasing his latest album ''Jesus is King'' last month.

    American rapper Kanye West has announced the forthcoming performance of his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar, directed by Vanessa Beecroft.

    West tweeted a picture of a gold foil opera programme engraved with the heading "A Kanye West Opera".

    ​Tickets are on sale for the matinee performance at The Hollywood Bowl on 24 November.

    The contents of the opera have not yet been made public, yet many have suggested the biblical roots of the narrative sit well with the rapper superstar, known for espousing a very public relationship to God, ranging from his famous Sunday services to the recent album Jesus is King.

    This is not the first time his story has been told in the operatic medium.

    1841's Nabucco (the Italian translation for Nebuchadnezzar) was an early work by composer Giuseppe Verdi, and was a passionate retelling of the story of a king gone mad.

    Small wonder that Twitter broke out in a flurry of response to the news, with excited fans agog over the new role their idol was taking on.

    ​Some struggled to envision how the rapper was going to come across in the new music medium.

    ​Many social media comments also pointed out that the image engraved on the opera program in the rapper’s tweet was not that of Nebuchadnezzar.

    ​The current bombshell announcement comes as it was revealed that two titans of hip-hop Kanye West and Dr. Dre are joining forces to release a collaborative project titled Jesus Is King Part II.

    While they have worked with many of the same artists over the years, the two have never released anything together.

    ​Many of the rapper’s fans hit twitter to vent their excitement over the announced joint project.

    ​Other fans seemed sceptical about the collaboration.

    ​The announcement comes less than a month after West released his ninth solo album, Jesus Is King, which focused on God and Christianity.

    Kanye is also planning to release Jesus Is Born, a Sunday Service album, on Christmas.

    Related:

    Kanye West MAGA Photo Put Up on Google in Place of Self-Hating Black Character From The Boondocks
    Fans Google Jesus as Kanye West's Gospel-Rap Album Drops, Prompting Free 'Bibles for Fans’ Offer
    Kanye West Says He Is No Longer in Service of Fame and Money But 'in Service to God'
    'Greatest Artist God Ever Created': Kanye West Rocks Online Crowd With Bold Claim
    Tags:
    Kanye West, Kanye West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse