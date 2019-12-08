StrayKidsComeback Trending Worldwide as K-Pop Boy Band Organises Online Q&A Session for Fans

Members of the group are answering questions from their fans on Twitter every day ahead of their scheduled comeback.

The hashtag #StrayKidsComeback is trending worldwide on Twitter just the day before the release of the K-pop boy band's new album.

Earlier, on 29 November, Stray Kids announced an unusual online event for their fans as an apparent part of the album's promotion: during 10 days, every member will chat and answer questions from STAYs (name of the fandom) on the social network for 30 minutes in random order, but every post should be made with the corresponding hashtag.

​Both Korean and international fans are trying every way possible to gain attention and get an answer for their tweets:

I AM : CLOWN this series is about a person that trying so hard to get noticed by @Stray_Kids but end up just getting ignored for 9 days straight 😌 #StrayKidsComeback pic.twitter.com/77VMSnD7vn — ❤skz❤ (@loveleeknowww) December 8, 2019

#StrayKidsComeback @Stray_Kids



I tried so hard but okay maybe im not deserve their answerㅠㅡㅠ pic.twitter.com/jSEY5TCLMa — 쩡 슼둥이야 대답해줘 (@hyzarea) December 8, 2019

Stray Kids' comeback with their mini album “Clé : LEVANTER”, which will include their October digital single “Double Knot” and November single “Astronaut”, is scheduled for 9 December.

On 28 November, the boy band released the first trailer for the upcoming mini-album, along with personal teasers on their official Twitter page.

​The album will mark the first release by the group since the departure of one of the band's members. On 28 October, the boy band's main vocalist, Woojin, announced his decision to leave Stray Kids due to personal circumstances and terminated his contract, according to a statement from JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids, now consisting of eight members - Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. - was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017 following a survival show under the same name broadcast on the channel Mnet TV. They debuted in October with the title song "Hellevator".