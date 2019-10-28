Discourage and Despair Online as Kim Woojin Leaves K-Pop Idols Stray Kids

The nine-person-strong K-pop sensation that formed just two years ago has lost its oldest member, 22-year-old vocalist Kim Woojin, who’s left due to "personal circumstances", the band’s management company JYP Entertainment communicated.

It has also cancelled Woojin’s exclusive contract and the hit-maker Stray Kids has delayed the release date of its new EP “Clé: Levanter” for two weeks to 9 December.

Woojin was the oldest member of the band and the group’s debut EP “Mixtape” dropped in January 2018. The band itself was given the title of honorary ambassador by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism six months later. His departure has left many fans heart-broken, who’ve since rushed to Twitter to share their feelings and thank their idol.

What makes me more sad is I never got to go to an ot9 concert #Woojin #WeLoveYouWoojin #ThankYouWoojin

pic.twitter.com/KBBW64clE4 — ★☆★MIN (@Hantopiaa) October 28, 2019

191027 🖤



I don't understand, but you will always be my ult. I hope you find happiness in life.

I'm a loss for words. Woojin thank you for everything, I can't thank you enough for what you've helped me through. I'll always support you and wish you the best of luck. I love you.

I cant believe it's true 😭 I respect your choice although I am really sad that you left , we will miss you a lot and don't forget that stays will always be by your side ❤️

no matter how long it takes, i hopw you'll fake care of yourself ,, nine or none we'll never leave u behind

​Some called on fellow fans to support the star and pray that he is okay.

To all my fellow STAYs out there. Despite the sad news that JYP gave us today, let us continue to support and love Woojin. He needs all the love and support. Let us all pray and hope that he is ok. Let us show our love and support to Woojin. ❤️❤️❤️