Russian Fans of 'Stray Kids' Waiting for Show as Biggest Stage of European Tour in Moscow Sold Out

The K-pop boys band consisting of nine members was formed in 2017 by JYP Entertainment following a reality survival show. After the release of their first single - 'Hellevator' - the K-pop group took music charts by storm. In 2018, the boys won several South Korean awards, including the prestigious Rookie of the Year award.
The same year, the Stray Kids were also nominated for the Teen Choice award by the US Fox television network.
So far in 2019, the Stray Kids have released two special albums - 'Clé 1: MIROH' and 'Clé 2: Yellow Wood' - and announced their first European 'I am...' Tour, which includes four major European cities.
[Stray Kids UNVEIL TOUR 'I am…’]— Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) June 5, 2019
in EUROPE
■SHOW INFO
LONDON 2019.7.28(SUN)
@ O2 Academy Brixton
PARIS 2019.7.30(TUE)
@ Les Docks De Paris-Pullman
BERLIN 2019.8.2(FRI)
@ Verti Music Hall
MOSCOW 2019.8.4(SUN)
@ Adrenaline Stadium#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#UNVEILTOUR #Iam pic.twitter.com/xIA9llIu87
And while Stay (the official name of the group's fandom) is preparing for concerts, sellouts have been announced in a couple of cities, including Moscow, which in fact is the biggest stage of the whole tour as it will be held in the Adrenaline Stadium club with a 7,000 capacity.
Вместимость концертных залов в туре по европе:— 🌸hyunjin ily ♡ Фелис (@vvhiny_bunny) June 5, 2019
Лондон: 5000~
Париж: 3500~
Берлин: 4500~
Москва: 7000~#StrayKids #StrayKidsInMoscow pic.twitter.com/6pN2VR3LlE
Sold-out in Moscow 🔥🔥🔥#StrayKids#StrayKidsinMoscow#StrayKidsinRussia— grr... (@jackson_8_wang) July 5, 2019
The concert in the Russian capital, organised jointly by MMT and Brightside Concerts and is scheduled on 4 August, is eagerly anticipated by Russian fans of the Stray Kids.
Congratulations on your sold out concert in Moscow! Russian STAY love and wait for you 💙@Stray_Kids #StrayKids #StrayKidsinMoscow— 슙슙 (@einhverulfur) July 5, 2019
Москва... Stray Kids... 7000 мест... Солдаут...— сtэйkа (@iamstarmy) July 5, 2019
Это что не сон? Я реально реву от счастья 😭#StrayKids #StrayKidsInMoscow
