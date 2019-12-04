New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Minister for Railways has been described as a hero by social media users after he was snapped running to parliament.

The Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal was apparently late for a Question Hour session in the parliament’s lower house and chose to run so as not to miss the proceedings.

A picture of Goyal running towards parliament with papers in his hands is going viral on social media, prompting a hilarious reaction on twitter.

For many it brought to mind a a scene from film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” in which actor Sushant Singh Rajput – playing the role of railway staff – ran in a similar fashion. Other users joked about it and compared Goyal to a bullet train.

— Bolta Popat (@boltaapopat) December 4, 2019

Several others lauded him for his dedication and hailed him as a hero.

— sharma ji ka ladka (@ProudIn81479590) December 4, 2019

Goyal had to run as he was held up attending a cabinet meeting prior to the Question Hour. Soon after his meeting, the minister opted to rush to the important session in which the minister had to reply to crucial issues posed by other members.

Just a few days back a video of some Indian parliamentarians dozing off during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech on the economy went viral on social media, causing consternation among many social media users.

— Soumen Chatterjee 🇮🇳 (@csoumen25) November 27, 2019

