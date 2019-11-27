Video of Indian Parliamentarians Asleep During Finance Minister's Economy Speech Goes Viral

India's Skills Development Minister along and some of his colleagues have been trolled massively on Twitter after a live feed of them asleep during the Finance Minister's key economy speech went viral. Those captured enjoying a nap were sitting right behind Nirmala Sitharaman as she addressed the state of India's economic growth claiming there was no recession in sight.
The feed broadcast live across the nation, grabbing the attention of Twitter users who lost no time in commenting on the action - or lack thereof.
State of our Economy !!— Soumen Chatterjee 🇮🇳 (@csoumen25) November 27, 2019
Most BJP Rajya Sabha Members found sleeping while FM was giving her speech !!#NirmalaSitharaman#EconomicSlowdown pic.twitter.com/rS9Pt6wBtf
Economy debate in Rajya Sabha 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Xkm9ZwCUF— vijaita singh (@vijaita) November 27, 2019
While financial minister talking ,there are sleeping, there didn't know people are seeing or not. It very disappointing that in rajyasabha.— ᴠᴇᴅᴀɴᴛʜ ᴋɪʀᴀsᴀᴍʙʀᴇ (@kirasambre777) November 27, 2019
Me and our india people should know about government what doing?
I am forward message to all India #NirmalaSitharaman#india #rajyasabha I pic.twitter.com/RpirarYvFn
At one point, the members of Parliament had to be woken up by the colleagues.
कौशल विकास मंत्री @DrMNPandeyMP गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था पर चर्चा के दौरान सोते पाए गए। तो पीछे से उनके साथी सांसद नींद से जगा रहे थे। 😁 #RajyaSabha pic.twitter.com/7kumcXvhUp— Manish Kumar (@iammanish1212) November 27, 2019
@DrMNPandeyMP Janta jag raha hai Mananiya Mantri Ji.. Good Night in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/pgt91xDVO7— chinmaya (@cksamal90) November 27, 2019
देश में आर्थिक सुस्ती नहीं है..— Deep Upadhyay (@Deep_News24) November 27, 2019
बस थोड़ी आंखों में सुस्ती है..
(निर्मला जी के पीछे पांडे जी..) pic.twitter.com/Tec1mmmIJm
