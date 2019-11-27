Video of Indian Parliamentarians Asleep During Finance Minister's Economy Speech Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): While India's Finance minister addressed the country's economic growth outlook her own party members were caught on film sleeping. Video of the incident went live, triggering a commotion as floor managers rushed to wake up the sleeping politicians.

India's Skills Development Minister along and some of his colleagues have been trolled massively on Twitter after a live feed of them asleep during the Finance Minister's key economy speech went viral. Those captured enjoying a nap were sitting right behind Nirmala Sitharaman as she addressed the state of India's economic growth claiming there was no recession in sight.

The feed broadcast live across the nation, grabbing the attention of Twitter users who lost no time in commenting on the action - or lack thereof.

At one point, the members of Parliament had to be woken up by the colleagues.