OBSESSEDwithEXO Trends on Twitter Worldwide as Video for Title Track of K-Pop Kings Released

The boy band's seventh studio album 'Obsession' consisting of 10 tracks is also available on listening platforms.

A video clip for the title track of the latest full-length album 'Obsession' from the popular K-Pop group EXO was released on 27 November and immediately went viral on social networks with the #OBSESSEDwithEXO hashtag trending on Twitter worldwide.

The clip reflects the never before seen concept the group has been promoting and represents a battle between good EXO members and their evil doppelgangers X-EXO. Catchy visuals, heavy hip-hop beats and charismatic members left fans ecstatic over the new MV and album.

EXO-L (official name of the group's fandom) flooded the social network to express their rapture for the video:

EXO-L flooded the social network to express their rapture for the video:

how to unstan EXO:



step # 1: Y O U C A N ‘ T@weareoneEXO #OBSESSEDwithEXO pic.twitter.com/UMkjlOSEIO — Saranghaeyo Oppa (@SaranghaeyOppaa) November 27, 2019

EXO's long-awaited comeback was announced on 29 October and from the very beginning it caught the attention of netizens, as from the release of the first teasers it became clear that this is the most unusual concept in the history of K-Pop. In this concept, each member has a dark clone and faces the struggle between good and evil not only in teasers, but also online during the campaign before the release of additional materials. Votes are counted by the number of retweets and actions in twitter and the results are updated every six hours. Every time that evil EXO's doppelgangers lose, EXO-L's members appear to be thrilled.

The video clip was released on the same day as 'Obsession' with concerts set to take place at the end of December.