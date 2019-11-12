Fans Go Crazy For EXO’s Never-Before-Seen in K-Pop Concept

Earlier in October, SM Entertaiment, the group's label, confirmed the boy band's comeback this month. The company went further and extinguished expectations of fans with unexpected PR campaign.

The date of K-Pop boy band EXO's comeback is scheduled on 27 November, and preparations for the release of their long-awaited new album 'Obsession' are proceeding at full steam. And due to the fact that this time the group has to do promotions with just six members - Suho, Baekhyun, Kai, Chanyeol, Chen and Sehun; while two others - D.O and Xiumin are currently serving their mandatory time in the military - SM Entertaiment has decided to take the sting out of the situation and tried a concept that has never been seen before in the entire history of K-Pop!

In this concept of the EXO universe, each member has a clone. According to the story of the band they are from another planet and have superpowers. Usually this idea is referenced in each of the band's music videos. This time, these feature EXO themselves and their evil clones, X-EXO who pretend to be them. The company went as far as to create mirroring accounts of the group on social networks.

For the entire time of the promotion before the release there will be a battle between EXO and X-EXO online for additional materials.

​According to the official SM entertainment message on Twitter, the result of the battle will be announced at 6 AM KST on the same day after the release of the teaser, with new updates every six hours.

​The most recently released teaser ended in a standoff between EXO's main rapper Chanyeol and his clone X-Chanyeol launched the vote who will win.

​The first personal teaser of the main dancer was released on 11 November and asked EXO-Ls (official fandom name) to choose between Kai or his clone X-Kai. But fans on Twitter were fighting over which Kai is more popular by their number of retweets and were totally losing their minds trying to get both Kai and X-Kai to release their images and photos.

In the first round the real Kai won so fans got new photos. But then surprisingly X-Kai's photo was released, too.

EXO-Ls then went crazy and impatiently waited for every single photo to be released.

Even non-fans admit that that approach for the new album is unique.

Here is the official schedule of the teasers without without specifying the order of the member’s appearance, which makes the concept more interesting.