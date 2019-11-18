Register
12:41 GMT +318 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A 3D-printed logo for Twitter

    ‘Loose Missile’: Twitter Erupts over Ex-Army Officer Calling For 'Rape for Rape' in Kashmir

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Often news debates on television channels turn into heated arguments among the panellists, but this discussion seems to have touched a new-low as one of its panellists called for “death for death” and “rape for rape” on the issue of the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus in 1990.

    During a high-decibel discussion on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus) in 1990 on national news, Major General S.P. Sinha (Retd.) started screaming "Maut ke badle maut (death for death) and “Balatkar ke Badle Balatkar (rape for rape)" to avenge the atrocities and exodus of Hindu minorities living in Muslim majority Indian Kashmir.

    The statement drew instant ire among the fellow panelists, news anchor and live audience at the studio of TV 9 Bharatvarsh.

    The army has also distanced itself from the comments of the retired officer, saying after the retirement of an officer, they do not come under the purview of Code of Conduct for serving personnel or the Army Act.

    The debate’s video is going viral on social media, drawing the widespread condemnation of army veterans and netizens for sullying the reputation of India's Armed Forces.

    Former Director General of Military Operations, Lt. Gen. Vinod Bhatia (Retd.), slammed Sinha, calling his statement “obnoxious, insensitive and unfortunate”.

    Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) also condemned Sinha while calling him “loose missile”.https://twitter.com/ atahasnain53/status/ 1195950261958664193

    Several others asked to strip him of his Major rank and sought a public apology over his statement.

    In 1990, a mass migration of the Hindu minority in Muslim-majority Indian Kashmir took place after a violent armed insurgency erupted in Kashmir. As per Indian government data, more than 62,000 families are registered as Kashmiri refugees, including some Sikh and Muslim families.

    Related:

    Indian Army to Use 'All-Weather' Robots for Munitions Delivery to Avoid Human Casualties in Kashmir
    Pak’s Technology Minister Gets Lampooned for Planning Internet Service in Indian Kashmir
    Indian Minister Slams Western Coverage of Situation in Kashmir Over Alleged Bias
    India's Foreign Minister Says Preventive Detention in Kashmir Not Only Justified but Necessary
    Tags:
    Indian Army, army, rape, debate, television, Hindus, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse