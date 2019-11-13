Although her stint in the adult film industry lasted for about three months, the Lebanon-born actress-turned-sports commentator still enjoys online fame, having built an impressive social media profile. News about her wedding being rescheduled to be held in 2020 instead of 2021 has excited fans.

Mia Khalifa, who remains one of the most searched porn actresses according to several platforms, has told her Twitter following that she is not pregnant after revealing that she is going to marry her fiancé a year earlier than initially planned.

“I just have to mold our personal life around his career’s timing”, she wrote, shortly after the announcement about the coming changes.

No, I’m not pregnant. I just have to mold our personal life around his career’s timing. https://t.co/CyUjDMom4j — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) November 11, 2019

​In her tweet, posted just an hour before the “pregnancy comment”, the 26-year-old stunner, who shot to the world fame after starring in several porn videos wearing a hijab before quitting just a few months afterwards, noted that she and her boyfriend opted to change their plans and “decided to get married this upcoming summer instead of summer 2021 as planned”.

“Time to plan a wedding that’s 6 months away, this should be anything but fun”, Khalifa complained.

Yestersay Robert and I called an audible on our life and decided to get married THIS UPCOMING SUMMER instead of summer 2021 as planned. Time to plan a wedding that’s 6 months away, this should be anything but fun 😭 — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) November 11, 2019

​Some felt sorry for all the stress that Khalifa would have to deal with as a result of the rescheduling.

Oh shiiii. Congrats, and good luck on that lol — Edward Stockwell (@EdwardStockwell) November 11, 2019

I proposed to my fiancé exactly one year ago today and our wedding is set for October 2020 and it still doesn’t feel like enough time. Best wishes and good luck! I’m sure it will be spectacular! — Batmanuel (@revolver737) November 11, 2019

​Others seemed more sarcastically-minded.

Yea, hurry it up before he changes his mind. — bRi@N (@bpaez0828) November 11, 2019

​However, soon questions began to pop up: why is there any hurry?

Sorry Mia why do you guys want to do it 2020? — Jamie P Wiens (Panther Pound) (@Dragons_Quest) November 11, 2019

​The news about the upcoming changes, which left some fans of Khalifa’s work heart-broken, arose earlier this year. The former adult film actress made the big announcement that she will be done with her unmarried life in March, posting a photo of herself while sitting on her fiancé’s lap and flashing her wedding bling in front of the camera.

I’m the luckiest girl in the world 💍 and I said “JA!” Vi är förlovade! ! #StockholmSyndrome #Trapped🤵🏼👰🏽 pic.twitter.com/TZV54kHUay — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) March 14, 2019

​

Mia Khalifa, who was born in Lebanon but moved to the US when she was a teen, shot to fame five years ago after she featured in an adult film wearing a hijab, which led to beheading threats from Daesh *. She soon quit her career but has still had to deal with being a household name when it comes to porn.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia