According to an Instagram post by ex-adult movies star Mia Khalifa, there is one thing scarier than Daesh* - and it is "walking into a room full of girls you don't know".
She issued this slight overstatement as a description of a video, showing her visit to the "Hey, b*tch" podcast. Khalifa explained why she had left the porn industry, and once again recalled the threats from terrorists, who had reportedly vowed to kill her.
LINK IN MY BIO 👏🏼 Like I said on the @heybtchpodcast, the only think scarier than ISIS is walking into a room full of girls you don’t know - but these bitches were the realest, sweetest, funniest, and most fun to be around. Thank you so much for having me on and for truly hearing my story. I love y’all 😭♥️
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
