Indian Cops Attempt Quidditch But their Brooms Won’t Take off - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Remember the epic Harry Potter make-believe Quidditch tournaments. Well, it seems that Indian cops in Uttar Pradesh state have derived some inspiration from the wizards of Potter's world.

The wizarding sport, Quidditch, is played by mounting on broomsticks in the magical Hogwarts series.

Similar scenes were witnessed during an anti-riot drill by police, who were seen running with batons between their legs in the Firozabad district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

According to a Twitter post, the one of a kind drill was carried out due to the unavailability of actual horses. Therefore, it appears that the decision to use batons instead of horses was taken by the authorities.

​The mock-drill was conducted ahead of the crucial Ayodhya land dispute verdict, due to be announced by the court around 17 November.

India’s Home Ministry has deployed 4,000 troops in Ayodhya ahead of court’s judgement on the several decades' old contentious dispute over a piece of land claimed by both Hindu and Muslim organisations.

The video also refreshed the memories of netizens of an earlier incident in which an Uttar Pradesh Police officer imitated the sound of a gun, saying “thaye- thaye”, to scare off a criminal, after his gun jammed during an encounter.

​The video, which is going viral on social media, is leaving netizens in peals of laughter.

