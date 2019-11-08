Register
09:44 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supreme Court of India

    Chief Justice of India Calls Top Officials in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Key Verdict in Ayodhya Case

    © Wikipedia /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Supreme Court is expected to deliver an historic judgement on a fiercely contested land dispute case in Ayodhya, northern Uttar Pradesh. The communally sensitive case had raised passions in India in 1992, when religious zealots razed a mosque on the land, triggering riots in the country, killing around 2,000 people..

    Ahead of delivering the judgement, in an unprecedented development, India’s Chief Justice has convened a meeting of the top bureaucrats and police officers in northern Uttar Pradesh to ascertain the security situation in the state.

    ​India’s federal Home Ministry has ordered the deployment of 4,000 troops in Ayodhya, and issued a countrywide alert on Thursday (7 November). The alert came a day after Indian Prime Minister appealed for restraint among people of all faiths on the outcome of the case. New Delhi has also kept several helicopters on standby for security-related emergencies.

    At the centre of the dispute is a piece of land in the Ayodhya District of northern Uttar Pradesh, 700 miles from New Delhi, claimed by certain Hindu and Muslim organisations. A mosque had existed at the place since 1528, which the Hindus believe was built on the exact birth-spot of Lord Ram.

    In 1949, Hindus installed an idol of Ram inside the disputed structure, leading to its seizure by the authorities. In 1989, both sides filed cases in the Allahabad High Court claiming the land, which was the beginning of a long and protracted judicial battle, considered to be the most sensitive since the country gained independence in 1947.

    Ahead of the judgement, the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Rajasthan have reviewed the security situation in their respective regions and asked police and intelligence agencies to remain vigilant.

    The district magistrate of Ayodhya has already imposed prohibitory orders and banned all sensitive social media posts on the topic.​

    In Ayodhya, the centre of the tussle between the two communities, police have deployed drones for surveillance. The police have also carried out flag-marches in communally sensitive Gorakhpur, which is home to State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    ​A Ram Temple at Ayodhya was the springboard, from where the present national ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged as a major political force in India. Lal Krishna Advani, then-president of BJP had taken out a two-month-long Ram Rath Yatra – a chariot rally in 1990 to campaign for erecting a temple on the site. BJP had made Ram Temple a major poll plank in 1991 and came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

    The BJP in its poll manifesto during the 2014 elections to Lok Sabha, which brought Narendra Modi to power, had promised to “explore all possibilities within the framework of the constitution” for the construction of the temple.

    Related:

    India Imposes Restrictions on Legendary City of Ayodhya Ahead of Key Court Verdict
    India Prohibits Social Media Messages on Legendary City of Ayodhya Ahead of Key Court Verdict
    India Issues Countrywide Alert, Dispatches Troops Ahead of Communally Sensitive Ayodhya Verdict
    Tags:
    Supreme Court of India, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Aztec mask decorated with turquoise mosaic, 1400-1521
    Remnants of Former Glory: A Look Back at Enigmatic Aztec Civilisation
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse