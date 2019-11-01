Booty and Footy Skills: Voluptuous WAG Becomes First Female President of Ukrainian Football Club

Irina Morozyuk, the WAG - an acronym used to refer to the female partners of sportspeople - of Ukrainian footballer Mykola Morozyuk, currently playing for Turkey’s Rizespor FC, is a model and popular social media figure.

Irina Moroziuk, wife of Ukrainian international Mykola Morozyuk, has taken on the top job at her local football team - FC Lion - in the city of Lviv.

The stunning model, whose hubby plays for Turkey’s Rizespor football club, shared her delight at the new challenge on Instagram.

The shapely Moroziuk posed for a picture with the team before releasing a statement to her 38,000 followers on Instagram.

“My lion cubs, I am honoured to be the president of FC Lion. We have big ambitions,” she wrote. Irina Morozyuk, wife of Ukrainian footballer, becomes president of FC Lion https://t.co/fxzAgL0VOt pic.twitter.com/lPCxGxByVT — Statesman Nigeria (@StatesmanNiger2) November 1, 2019

Moroziuk later shared a snap of herself holding up the club’s shirt, and explained her unusual decision to take on the role.

She wrote that when she received the offer, she didn’t waste too much time thinking, as she was a supporter of amateur football in Lviv, her native city.

She added she had been writing about the club since its formation for the Bombardir YouTube channel.

“I believe in our project, and that Lviv Football Federation will support us and allow us to continue to develop and participate in official matches. I have a worthy team!”

A statement from FC Lion echoed her sentiments, as it emphasised that with a President like that they had no right to lag behind and would “always be fighting to win in any situation.”

Irina Moroziuk recently showed off her footy skills in an Instagram video.

Rizespor'da oynayan Mykola Morozyuk'un sosyal medyada oldukça aktif olan eşi Irina, Zlatan Ibrahimovic'in #matrixchallenge akımına dahil oldu — Sporx (@sporx) September 27, 2019

​In the clip, she can be seen flicking the ball up with her right leg before catching it on her chest and leaning back.

Her followers were left stunned, commenting “Bravo,” and Turkish fans exclaiming “Come to Fenerbahce.”