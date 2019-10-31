Kylie Jenner Wows Fans With Halloween Looks as She Transforms From Playboy Bunny to Little Mermaid

American media personality Kylie Jenner set Instagram ablaze after posting several Halloween-inspired photos, as she dressed up as a more sexual alternative to children’s character Ariel from The Little Mermaid, wearing a bright red wig and a purple shell bra, with metallic green skirt acting as a fin.
“Ariel grew up..” Jenner captioned one of the pics.
While Jenner’s followers were simply shocked by the star’s astonishing looks, made even more realistic with a pair of blue-coloured contacts and a fishnet top around her shoulders. Some Instagram users even suggested that Disney should probably consider “recasting” the movie.
Just the night before, the 22-year-old billionaire opted for another eye-popping costume while appearing at a Halloween party dressed up as a Playboy bunny. Unsurprisingly, the mother-of-one and her model friend Anastasia Karanikolaou made a huge impression on the social media crowd with their costumes that featured a black leotard, cuffs, bowties, and bunny ears.
A few days ago Jenner caused another stir among her fans after the model dressed up her one-year-old daughter Stormi in the costume of… herself wearing an iconic Met Gala dress. Despite some controversies over Jenner’s apparent self-obsession, the model’s followers generally found Stormi’s look to be adorable.
