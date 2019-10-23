Kylie Jenner Plans to Get Trademark for Her Meme-Tastic ‘Rise and Shine’ Phrase - Report

If you are fed up with the online craze about the wake-up phrase that the cosmetics tycoon from the curvy Kardashian clan sang to her daughter during a tour around her office, brace yourself. After cashing in on the popularity surge of her impromptu singing performance with a merchandise line, she is taking it to the next level.

Kylie Jenner, who at 22 years of age is said to be the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her cosmetics empire, has demonstrated her business savvy once again, filing legal docs to get ownership over her impromptu phrase-turned-meme “rise and shine”, TMZ reports. According to the gossip outlet, apart from cosmetics, the new trademark will cover various clothes and accessories, ranging from belts and gloves to coats and swimwear.

The 22-year-old member of the reality TV clan, known for their stunning ability to turn everything that they touch viral and eventually into gold, figuratively speaking, has already launched a new merchandise line. It includes $65 hoodies emblazoned with the phrase, along with a photo of Kylie’s face “inside a sun à la The Teletubbies”. And while it wasn’t immediately clear exactly how popular this garment would be among buyers, Kylie’s singing act has already become the stuff of memes.

This Kardashian-related social media storm was prompted by the “Official Kylie Jenner Office Tour” video that she posted on YouTube in early October. While the 16-minute-long clip doesn’t seem to have brought any revelations into the spotlight except for the fact that Kylie Jenner likes things pink - but not too pink - the “rise and shine” greeting that she sang to her daughter Stormi in her crib has seemingly struck a chord online. Although the phrase is by no means her own invention and has been used before, Kylie-themed gifs, videos, and jokes have flooded social media with the hashtag #RiseandShine hitting a billion TikTok views.