World's Youngest Billionaire Kylie Jenner Sends Waves Online With Playboy Bunny Halloween Outfit

Hugh Hefner would have been proud if he had still been with us, as the youngest billionaire in the world – who could afford to dress all of the United States in Ralph Lauren if she wanted to – opted for a simple four-piece bunny costume.

Twitter went ablaze after Kylie Jenner put on an eye-popping display, appearing as a Playboy bunny at a Halloween party. The cosmetics mogul and star of the television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, posted photos of herself and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou wearing black leotard, cuffs, bowties, and bunny ears. Apparently Jenner’s entourage doesn’t follow the “don’t wear the same” dress rule, as several other young women, along with her friend Kelsey Calemine, wore similar outfits.

The media quickly picked up the story, saying that a Playboy bunny was her best Halloween costume. However, netizens were less enthusiastic, with some social media users saying that the 22-year-old could have come up with a more original outfit.

Boring — Kristy freeman (@KristyK69) October 29, 2019

Don’t agree. Her best costume was the Barbie in a box. Super creative and original @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/adWK8jFOUp — Tracey Wiseheart (@TWiseheart) October 29, 2019

​Others joked that there was nothing special about the news, as Jenner frequently wears revealing outfits and shows off her body on social media.

That's her USUAL ATTIRE. lol she always looks like this — TheBossyEricka (@ErickaTheBoss) October 29, 2019

Doesn’t she dress like that all year? — Mia Brown Geiger (@miamgeiger) October 29, 2019

​Fans of Kylie and her family rushed to defend their idol.

queen! — 𝑔 𝒶 𝒷 𝓊 (@brokenloren) October 29, 2019

​Still others wondered when the young woman, who became the world’s youngest billionaire at the age of 21 thanks to the success of her cosmetics company, will find time for her child.

When does she find time for her child? — Lisa Trout-Porrini (@lporr88) October 29, 2019

​It seems that Jenner’s one year old daughter Stormi is perfectly fine and… wore a copy her mother’s Met Gala dress…

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Jenner has crossed paths with Playboy. The cosmetics mogul recently appeared on the cover of the magazine and gave an interview together with her boyfriend Travis Scott, in which they opened up that becoming parents has not affected their relationship, as the two are still very passionate about each other.