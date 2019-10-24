Chilling Footage Shows Women Praying, Men Chugging Whiskey As Boeing Engine Fails Mid-Flight

The harrowing video shows there was no panic in what could have become the flight’s final moments. Thankfully, tragedy was averted.

A short clip posted online shows passengers reacting after the pilot informs them that their Boeing 737-400 plane is experiencing an engine failure.

Several women are seen praying as they hold hands, while a man chugs down the contents of a whiskey bottle before passing it to another passenger. The camera then pans toward the rear part of the cabin, showing that almost everyone is praying back there, too.

Passengers pray and swig whisky as Swift Air 737 makes emergency landing in the Dominican Republic. https://t.co/AEmINMsPgm pic.twitter.com/XRKkzHQ8J1 — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) October 23, 2019

​The Swift Air Flight WA1996 from the Dominican Republic to Miami, Florida, was forced to return to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo on Monday afternoon just 30 minutes after takeoff, according to a Daily Mail report.

The passengers on the flight were travelling from Venezuela’s Caracas to Miami, the report says. US airlines including Swift Air began operating a Dominican Republic to US route after the Trump administration banned direct flights to Venezuela in May.

After the Dominican mechanics addressed the engine issues, the plane took off once again and landed safely to Miami.