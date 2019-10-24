Register
01:08 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle

    High Hopes: Boeing Aims to Return 737 Max Jets to Skies Before End of 2019

    © REUTERS / Gary He
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Nearly one year after the first of Boeing’s two deadly 737 Max jet crashes, the American aviation company is moving to raise morale amongst shareholders by announcing its expectation of ungrounding the aircraft before the year is over.

    In a possible effort to sugarcoat its reveal of a 53% drop in quarterly profit, Boeing announced Wednesday that it intends to obtain regulatory approval for the 737 Max by the end of the year, according to Reuters.

    “Our top priority remains the safe return to service of the 737 Max, and we’re making steady progress, Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenberg said in the statement.

    Boeing Co. has suffered a 22% drop in revenue in the third quarter, reported MarketWatch last week, also noting that analysts expect the aviation company will rake in only $19.61 billion in revenue for Q3 versus $25.15 billion from last year’s third quarter.

    It’s not just Boeing’s bottom line that has been severely impacted by the 737 Max’s suspension from the skies. Southwest, the US’ largest domestic carrier, purchased 34 of the now-grounded aircraft to replace its oldest jets and planned to have the aircraft account for nearly 8% of its capacity by July 2019, according to analyst Joe DeNardi.

    The Verge reported Wednesday that Boeing has earmarked more than $5 billion overall to cover 737 Max-related reimbursement fees to airlines, but the aviation company’s repayment estimates may not necessarily match up with projected costs for each carrier - meaning travelers may have to cough up more cash per ticket in months to come.

    The monthslong fallout from the two Boeing 737 Max crashes that resulted in the deaths of 346 people has also caused a shakeup in the company’s executive division.

    Muilenburg, who was recently called upon by the Federal Aviation Administration to explain the discovery of damning documents which identified early issues with the 737 Max’s unique software, was removed from the company’s board of directors earlier this month to allow him to “focus full time on running the company." Less than two weeks later, Boeing announced Stan Deal would replace Kevin McAllister as president and CEO of the company’s Commercial Airplanes division.

    Related:

    United Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 737 Fleet Until Mid-December
    American Airlines To Extend Flight Cancellations For Troubled Boeing 737 MAX 8s Until 3 December
    Countries Can Make Own Choice to End Boeing 737 MAX Grounding - US FAA
    Panel To Roast FAA For Lax Oversight On Boeing 737 MAX, Chief To Test Software in Seattle - Reports
    ‘Profits Ahead of Safety’: Rushed to Compete with Airbus, Boeing 737 Max Still ‘Fixable’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse