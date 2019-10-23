Trump Signs Mock Hat 'Make America Not a Bunch of C***s Offended by Everything'

Instagram party photographer Kirill Bichutsky (aka 'Kirill Was Here') with almost 300k followers has now launched branded merchandise that includes a version of the notorious MAGA hats with a slightly altered message: “Make America Not a Bunch of C***s Offended by Everything Again.” One found its way into the hands of POTUS.

Kirill Bichutsky, who has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on his Instagram with the handle 'Kirill Was Here' by offering borderline jokes and memes, claims that US President Donald Trump signed his mock MAGA hat with the caption 'Make America Not a Bunch of C***s Offended by Everything Again' during one of his rallies. The party photographer posted a video of the alleged hat in question, flying into Trump's hands. In the video, the commander-in-chief is seen signing the hat and throwing it back to the crowd.

“One of you idiots bought the hat and tossed it to @realdonaldtrump to sign and he did and tossed it back. F***ing hilarious! I’m giving these hats away for free... see my previous posts!” the producer posted.

He also has a photo of what looks like the hat with the POTUS signature on Instagram. As he explained in the caption, his first attempt to post it failed as the platform deleted it and he had to re-post the snap.

“IG deleted this post. Had to repost it! What’s so offensive about @realdonaldtrump’s signature on one of my hats?” the blogger asked humorously.

The photo has gained almost 10,000 likes, while the video has been viewed 154k times and received a shout-out from thousands of people, including Paris Hilton.