Kanye Won’t Approve: Twitter Erupts As PornHub Congratulates Kim Kardashian on Her Birthday

American TV star and mother-of-four Kim Kardashian turned 39 years old this Monday. While the lead character of Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrated her birthday in Palm Springs surrounded by her friends and family, she received probably the most unexpected birthday congratulation from… PornHub.
Happy birthday kween @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/QHvL928MFJ— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) October 21, 2019
Despite not producing any pornographic content for the adult platform, Kim Kardashian still remains one of the most searched names on the PornHub website, which has even prompted it to nominate the TV star for the PornHub Awards in the Top Celebrity category this year.
Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!
In the meantime, Kim’s private life was already the centre of attention back in 2007, when a sex tape featuring the then 26-year-old star and her rapper boyfriend Ray J was leaked to the public, creating a clamour in the media, but also serving as good publicity for the Kardashians’ upcoming TV show. In 2014, Kim married American singer and songwriter Kanye West, with whom she has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
The star did not comment on the birthday message from PornHub, but netizens responded to the post with a bunch of Kanye-related memes, potentially suggesting that the model’s husband would not be entirely happy about his wife’s popularity in the porn industry.
