Kanye Won’t Approve: Twitter Erupts As PornHub Congratulates Kim Kardashian on Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian remains one of the most influential and highly-paid TV personalities in the world, but her career path began with a sexual scandal back in 2007.

American TV star and mother-of-four Kim Kardashian turned 39 years old this Monday. While the lead character of Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrated her birthday in Palm Springs surrounded by her friends and family, she received probably the most unexpected birthday congratulation from… PornHub.

Despite not producing any pornographic content for the adult platform, Kim Kardashian still remains one of the most searched names on the PornHub website, which has even prompted it to nominate the TV star for the PornHub Awards in the Top Celebrity category this year.

In the meantime, Kim’s private life was already the centre of attention back in 2007, when a sex tape featuring the then 26-year-old star and her rapper boyfriend Ray J was leaked to the public, creating a clamour in the media, but also serving as good publicity for the Kardashians’ upcoming TV show. In 2014, Kim married American singer and songwriter Kanye West, with whom she has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The star did not comment on the birthday message from PornHub, but netizens responded to the post with a bunch of Kanye-related memes, potentially suggesting that the model’s husband would not be entirely happy about his wife’s popularity in the porn industry.