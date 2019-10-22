Netizens Troll Pakistani Minister with Hilarious Memes over ‘Eyebrow-to-Eyebrow’ Gaffe

New Delhi (Sputnik): As India and Pakistan have been locked in severe trade and diplomatic rows over their complicated history and territorial disputes, a Pakistani minister has sent a wave of laughter among social media users with a goofy remark that he made at a press meet.

Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad triggered a meme- fest on Twitter after a video clip of him debriefing the situation between India and Pakistan at the border went viral.

In the video, the minister can be heard saying: “Pakistani and Indian armies are standing eyebrow-to-eyebrow on the border”.

Sheikh Rasheed debriefs the LoC situation like a pro: The armies of India and Pakistan are standing 𝗘𝘆𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘄-𝘁𝗼-𝗲𝘆𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘄 pic.twitter.com/kAk9tKZMHV — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) October 22, 2019

The statement from the minister came while trying to highlight the gravity of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) after New Delhi’s decision to scrap the seven-decade-old temporary special status of Kashmir.

The video clip left Twitter users in peals of laughter, prompting them to hilariously troll Pakistan’s railway minister.

Today both armies facing eyebrows to eyebrows and tomorrow it will be tummies to tummies 😂 pic.twitter.com/MiTVKfEQHf — BLACK_COBRA கருநாகம்-ಕಪ್ಪು ನಾಗರಹಾವು-काला नाग (@Kaala_Nag) October 22, 2019

Glad didn't say 'Nostrils to Nostrils' 'Breath to Breath' 'Lip to Lip'

Sheikh Rashid on 1 side & Think Tanks/Intelligence on the other!#PakBrowBeating won't work. Fix Terror or Get Fixed!https://t.co/ScbdKLoGES — Ankush Dey (@AnkushD65021363) October 22, 2019

Best comedians in the World are found in ImranKhan's cabinet 😄😄😀😀 — kuldiep (@kuldiepgulia) October 22, 2019

​Earlier, Rasheed was lampooned after a video of him getting an electric shock during his speech while lambasting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media.

The two South Asian nations have been involved in banter since India blamed Pakistan for sponsoring terror attacks in Kashmir after 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a suicide attack on a convoy in Pulwama, a situation that was further exacerbated after New Delhi’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which Pakistan claims violates bilateral treaties between the two countries.