Pakistani Minister Turns Into 'Cat' Amid Live Presser in Viral Gaffe (PHOTO)

The administrators of the official Facebook page for the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), governing the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have managed to turn a regular local government presser into a source of unstoppable laughter as they live streamed the event with a "cat filter" on, a journalist from Associated Reporters Abroad reported, posting screenshots. As a result, the deadpan face of local Minister for Health and Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was "cheered up" with a cat "mask".

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. 😹 pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019

Local officials later clarified that the filter was enabled due to a "human error by one hard working volunteer" and added that measures have been taken to avoid such mistakes in the future.

The sight of the minister and his colleagues' faces altered by the filter sent many netizens into fits of non-stop laughter over the whole situation. The video of the stream, published on the Facebook page of ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has since been deleted.

I am in a office cab right now and I cannot stop laughing 😂 — Ayush (@TheDrunknight) June 14, 2019

Some noted that the filter had turned Shaukat Ali Yousafzai into the "cutest politician" ever.

If Imran is the most handsome

He is the cutest.. 😆

Kisi ki Nazar na Lage.. pic.twitter.com/Na24Mh3k9H — Kaustubh Sinha (@kaustubh__sinha) June 15, 2019

Several social media users suggested that masks had been used to attract the younger generation to pay more attention to local politics.

It’s a gimmick to attract young masses 😅 — Vikramaaaaaa | ವಿಕ್ರಮ (@Vikramaaaaaa) June 14, 2019

Others believed it was a mistake by the staff working on the content for the province's official Facebook page.