19 October 2019
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attends a ceremony with Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan at the Presidential Palace, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

    Netizens Split on Twitter Over Ivanka Trump ‘Texas Success Story’ Tweet

    Donald Trump’s daughter and Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump went on Twitter on 16 October to claim how well employment was going in the southern state of Texas, captioning her post “The Texas Success Story…”

    First Daughter Ivanka Trump has ignited social media fans after posting a tweet lauding the Trump administration’s successful employment policies reaping rewards in the southern state of Texas.

    She tweeted:

    “The Texas Success Story...
    Since the election: Employment up by 6.4 per cent = 774,000 NEW jobs
    Manufacturing employment up by 8.4 per cent
    Total real wage & salary income up by 5 per cent
    Unemployment rate down by 1.4 per cent
    Let’s keep winning in the Trump economy! “

    Many on Twitter responded by lambasting her statistics as somewhat misleading.

    ​Other social media fans pointed to the profit the Trump family had made since taking office in Washington.

    ​Other twitter users applauded the gains made by the Trump administration in tackling employment issues and the recent heartening statistics:

    ​According to the latest US Labor Department count released on 18 October, five US states hit new lows in unemployment during September 2019, including some viewed by analysts as pivotal in the 2020 presidential election.

    As the national jobless level fell to 3.5 percent, a 50-year low, Alabama, California, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina set all-time lows.

    In the state of Texas employers are continuing to add new jobs, although the growth rate is beginning to taper off.

    ​Texas added 7,600 jobs in September, the lowest monthly gain in more than a year, according to data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission, yet the jobless rate held at 3.4 percent for the fourth straight month.

    Unemployment is at a record low since the state began tracking it in 1976.

