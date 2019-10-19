Netizens Split on Twitter Over Ivanka Trump ‘Texas Success Story’ Tweet

Donald Trump’s daughter and Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump went on Twitter on 16 October to claim how well employment was going in the southern state of Texas, captioning her post “The Texas Success Story…”

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has ignited social media fans after posting a tweet lauding the Trump administration’s successful employment policies reaping rewards in the southern state of Texas.

She tweeted:

Since the election:

⭐️ Employment ⬆️ by 6.4% = 774,000 NEW jobs

⭐️Manufacturing employment ⬆️ by 8.4%

⭐️Total real wage & salary income ⬆️ by 5%

⭐️Unemployment rate ⬇️ 1.4 percentage points

Let’s keep winning in the Trump economy! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 3, 2019

Many on Twitter responded by lambasting her statistics as somewhat misleading.

@IvankaTrump 6.4% is 774,400 that's definitely a LIE — El Rubio (@elrubio1027) October 16, 2019

How many job-seekers fell off the unemployment count because they exhausted their benefits? Shouldn't that be measured and released?

We have record homelessness, that comes from something. We need to be honest with ourselves instead of trying to rig the numbers. — S Brown (@nowcurioustweet) October 16, 2019

Again, what are your qualifications to be stating anything about economics or even success? Your family has 6 bankrupticies. Your brands shuttered and we’re affiliated with sweat shops. — Michelle Jackino (@DJackino) October 17, 2019

​Other social media fans pointed to the profit the Trump family had made since taking office in Washington.

Ivanka, you and Jared made approximately $82 million last year in outside income. Wasn’t the Trump family supposed to divest itself of its’ holdings while your Dad is POTUS? #ConflictOfInterest #TrumpFamilyGrifters #EmolumentsClause — Amy Shier Stevens (@Amala5210) October 16, 2019

82 million profit last year. Pretty good salary for working at the White House — Valor Maintained (@VMaintained) October 16, 2019

Yep. We escaped the worst of the Great Recession. State and local incentives, low taxes and regulation (which has been the case in TX forever), and demographic growth fuel economic growth. The Trumps can't achieve anything on their own, so they have to steal credit from others. — miss speech (@miss_speech) October 16, 2019

look daddy I'm governmenting! — Lil Edie (@edie_lil) October 16, 2019

Ten year trend of a good economy. Daddy didn’t do this. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) October 16, 2019

​Other twitter users applauded the gains made by the Trump administration in tackling employment issues and the recent heartening statistics:

"Texans are taken care of in realDonaldTrump's economy!



Since the President was elected:

👍The unemployment rate in Texas has decreased from 4.8% to 3.4%.

👍 Over 460,000 Texans have come off food stamps." — Rep. Women of Mercer (@RWOMC) October 18, 2019

What Texas are you living in?

The Texas economy is robust

Unemployment is historically low

We have a more secure Border than ever. #TRUMP2020 #KeepTexasRed — Frank Freeman (@fwfreeman103) October 18, 2019

Trump is crushing it! Economy thriving! 775,000 jobs in Texas! Lowest unemployment, our Nation is stronger than ever before. Stop hating @SpeakerPelosi LOVE AMERICA more than you HATE TRUMP! https://t.co/IHseVZ1aSR — Sam (@Samstandsproud) October 18, 2019

​According to the latest US Labor Department count released on 18 October, five US states hit new lows in unemployment during September 2019, including some viewed by analysts as pivotal in the 2020 presidential election.

As the national jobless level fell to 3.5 percent, a 50-year low, Alabama, California, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina set all-time lows.

In the state of Texas employers are continuing to add new jobs, although the growth rate is beginning to taper off.

Texas’ unemployment is at an all-time low, but the job growth rate is starting to taper off.https://t.co/Yc4H7gtkbS pic.twitter.com/kYleKErHtw — Socialnn Austin (@socialnn) October 19, 2019

​Texas added 7,600 jobs in September, the lowest monthly gain in more than a year, according to data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission, yet the jobless rate held at 3.4 percent for the fourth straight month.

Unemployment is at a record low since the state began tracking it in 1976.