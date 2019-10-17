Bella Thorne Teams Up With Pornhub to 'Change the (Flagging) System'

The new collaboration between Thorne and PornHub was announced a few weeks after the premiere of the actress’ directorial adult film debut.

Popular American actress and former Disney star Bella Thorne has recently announced her joining forces with PornHub in a bid to “ensure safety for everyone” in the community.

Bella delivered this reveal as she received her Vision Award at Pornhub’s ceremony this weekend, stating that she is now working with the adult entertainment website to “implement a change in their flagging system algorithm”.

“I am so grateful and honored to receive this award and be recognized for literally just doing what i love... creating beautiful visions of art”, she added.

News of this development was met with praise from her Instagram audience, with netizens heaping praise upon her.

“You are so incredible babe. Proud of you”, wrote WRENN.

“F*ck yeah Bella”, Madeline Brewer added.

“Revolutionize Art Worldwide”, Nicholas Megalis remarked.

Several weeks ago, Thorne’s directorial debut called “Her & Him”, made in collaboration with PornHub, premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany.

The movie features two well-known adult entertainment actors, Abella Danger and Small Hands, telling the story of a young man finding a surprising text message in his girlfriend’s phone, leading to a spicy sexual act.