Indian Man Develops Voice Command, ATM enabled ‘Hi-tech’ Wonder Bike

New Delhi (Sputnik): A man in India has developed a motorbike that can dispense money and play music following voice commands in addition to starting in response to its owner's gestures. The video has gone viral.

Developed by septuagenarian Mohammad Sayeed from the Indian city of Bareilly, the wonder bike received the name ‘Tarzan’ by him.

The video of the modified bike has been making rounds on social media platforms along with messaging application WhatsApp, drawing the attention of social media users.

It shows the man flaunting Tarzan’s automatic functions as it takes off from its stand, playing music on motion command, and dispensing money via its mini ATM (Automated Teller Machine).

What a great example of desi engineering🙏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/wR6vCbJKId — Rishi: (@RationalRishi) October 12, 2019

The video has taken social media by storm with users hailing its modern design and taking pride in its example of innovative “desi engineering”.

It's a great....... great example of desi engineering not less than modern engineering. His too much old motor cycle has voice command to start engine, ATM of coins only and also deliver sweet music with voice command. #Technologies #innovation #indian #likes 😱👌🙏 — Ranjan Kumar Bose (@RanjanKumarBos5) October 16, 2019

Another shared Obama’s “mic drop” meme to laud the innovative senior-citizen.

Call it JUGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAD pic.twitter.com/ckqU91iuB2 — Abhijeet Singh (@badddjoke) October 13, 2019