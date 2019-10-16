Indian Man Develops Voice Command, ATM enabled ‘Hi-tech’ Wonder Bike

Developed by septuagenarian Mohammad Sayeed from the Indian city of Bareilly, the wonder bike received the name ‘Tarzan’ by him.
The video of the modified bike has been making rounds on social media platforms along with messaging application WhatsApp, drawing the attention of social media users.
It shows the man flaunting Tarzan’s automatic functions as it takes off from its stand, playing music on motion command, and dispensing money via its mini ATM (Automated Teller Machine).
Meet Bareilly’s Chacha Sayed— Rishi: (@RationalRishi) October 12, 2019
Only GOD knows what technology he’s using😱
His bike hs coin ATM works on voice command
His bike gets on-off centerstand itself over motion command
His bike starts on voice command
What a great example of desi engineering🙏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/wR6vCbJKId
The video has taken social media by storm with users hailing its modern design and taking pride in its example of innovative “desi engineering”.
It's a great....... great example of desi engineering not less than modern engineering. His too much old motor cycle has voice command to start engine, ATM of coins only and also deliver sweet music with voice command. #Technologies #innovation #indian #likes 😱👌🙏— Ranjan Kumar Bose (@RanjanKumarBos5) October 16, 2019
Another shared Obama’s “mic drop” meme to laud the innovative senior-citizen.
Call it JUGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAD pic.twitter.com/ckqU91iuB2— Abhijeet Singh (@badddjoke) October 13, 2019
Sayed Chacha uses voice command to start, switch on music and mini bank kind of voice command Atm.— A S H I R (@ashir_omprakash) October 15, 2019
What pleased me was the stand used, the way its get down and comes back to stand. If this isn't a joke, I guess even Harley Davidson don't have such concepts .@anandmahindra https://t.co/f5cng9o1Zp
All comments
Show new comments (0)