First YouTuber to Get 1Mln Likes for Single Comment Revealed

In April, Everman made a clip ridiculing the popular Eilish hit 'Bad Guy'. Everman reproduced the precise sounds of the original track by mixing the sounds of a kitchen pan, a dish brush, a sofa cushion, a Nintendo 64 and a synthesizer.
The parody gained over 39 million views in just five months.
After his parody went viral, Everman commented on the original video by writing: "I'm the bald guy". In a couple of months his comment had attracted 1 million likes and spawned memes, making him the first-ever YouTuber whose online feedback attracted that level of record-breaking attention.
All comments
Show new comments (0)