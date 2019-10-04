Register
01:34 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Oct. 21, 2015, file photo shows signage inside the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. YouTube’s inability to keep ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google’s digital family into a problem child. The key question is whether a recently launched ad boycott of YouTube turns out to be short-lived or the start of a long-term marketing shift away that undercuts Google’s growth, as well as Alphabet Inc., its corporate parent.

    YouTube’s Indiscriminate ‘Borderline Content’ Crackdown Hurts Journos, LGBTQ People

    © AP Photo / Danny Moloshok
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    YouTube has begun more rigorously demonetizing content deemed inappropriate, but its word-based algorithm sweeps up the innocent and guilty alike. Video journalist Ford Fischer told Sputnik he lost substantial income in June when his “raw documentary footage” of protests triggered a crackdown by YouTube. It’s not a treatment mainstream media gets.

    Social media sites like YouTube have come under increasing pressure in recent years from both legislators and the public to control some of the hateful and violent content that appears on their platforms. Some of the offenders under fire include terrorist groups like Daesh and al-Qaeda that spread their ideology, recruit new members and incite others to violence; others span the realm of bigotry from transphobic to racist and anti-Semitic hate. 

    Pressure increased further in March, when a mass shooter in Christchurch, New Zealand, livestreamed the massacre of dozens of mosque worshippers in a video that took days to remove from the internet.

    However, others have been caught in the crossfire, too, as YouTube sweeps with a heavy and indiscriminate hand. Fischer, an independent journalist and the founder of News2Share, told Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines Thursday that this past summer, all his videos were demonetized, depriving them of the ability to generate income for him as people clicked to view them.

    His appeals to YouTube have so far been in vain, but he says that mainstream media outlets that show the same footage don’t get punished the same way, and if they do, their appeals likely get quickly resolved.

    [interview begins at 68:23]

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/impeachment-inquiry-takes-over-msm

    “For a long time, YouTube has been continuing to clamp down on its community standards and broadening the definitions and the algorithms of what caused things to be automatically demonetized,” Fischer told hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon. “But four months ago, YouTube demonetized my entire channel, branding it ‘borderline content,’ because too much of it, they claim, is hateful or potentially violent or inciting.”

    “Of course the actual channel, to people who aren’t familiar, is entirely just raw footage of news situations. So the channel itself has no ideology, let alone hateful ideology, but in some cases it’s documenting either people who are protesting against things that are hateful or video that would be of individuals who would be considered hateful. But of course again, CNN wouldn’t be punished for reporting on white nationalists, for example.”

    Indeed, there’s no shortage of just that. From Atlantic interviews with white nationalist Richard Spencer to ABC’s coverage of a neo-Nazi forum, YouTube is littered with examples of mainstream media outlets providing far more than simply raw documentary footage, but a real platform for the ideas the social media site has punished others for displaying to viewers.

    Of course, even if their entire accounts were demonetized, it might not significantly cut into the profits of those major news outlets who, like all YouTube users, pay nothing to have their material hosted on the site. However, for smaller outlets like News2Share or other independent journalists, demonetization can be financially catastrophic.

    “Since it’s been demonetized in its entirety for four months, I’ve been more interested in the subject of demonetization,” Fischer said. “Two days ago, I was very interested to see there’s kind of this study done - not by academia but by YouTubers.”

    Fischer noted how analyst YouTube Analyzed teamed up with YouTube channel Nerd City to put their findings into a video, which they published on Sunday.

    ​“Basically they have run an analysis where they made two-second videos with no actual content in them, so they were just testing metadata. They were just testing, ‘If we put in a description that says this, versus a description that says this, what will cause the words to be censored?’ So they did this very specific and precise study, and basically they were able to identify just shy of a thousand words that, on their own, will cause a video to be demonetized. Single-handedly, these words will increase chances of demonetization, usually to the point where it is demonetized,” Fischer explained.

    ​Fischer noted the list contained “what you might expect … which to some extent could make sense,” such as swear words, if “a robot” is going to be used to monitor content on the site. “But a lot of these words are only sort of inappropriate in the context of someone intentionally trying to make something be inappropriate.”

    “The word ‘Syria’ is on this list,” Fischer noted. “Just, on its own, the term ‘Syria’ is assumed to possibly be inappropriate. Someone could, I suppose, make some kind of terroristic content involving the word ‘Syria,’ but by and large, my guess is that a lot of news content deals with Syria. I have filmed anti-war rallies protesting against Donald Trump, for example, for launching weapons at Syria. I don’t believe that that should automatically be demonetized for that reason, but apparently YouTube is willing to take that loss.”

    “I also see the word ‘Iraq.’ So between Iraq, Ukraine and Syria, the thing that I would point out about all those being demonetized is that these are all things that are very quintessentially in the news,” Fischer noted. “Foreign policy matters, you know, Donald Trump makes important decisions about these things all the time, and I can’t imagine that these rules are being equitably applied to CNN and Fox on YouTube.”

    “This list, as much as people talk about bias against conservatives, bias against independent media - the other thing that this is highly biased against is LGBT people. On here are words that might be considered pejorative against LGBT folks,” Fischer said, noting that the words “trans,” “homosexual” and “gay” are all on the list, but “heterosexual” and “straight” aren’t. “So if someone is making an innocent video about LGBT issues - for example, a ‘coming out’ video, which is something that YouTube actually prides itself on the prominence of,” or LGBT-centered activism, he noted, “YouTube automatically believes that something like that is inappropriate.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Social Media Giants Have Blood on Their Hands
    Google Disables 210 YouTube Channels for Opposing Hong Kong Protests
    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Defends Commitment to Strike a Balance Between ‘Openness and Responsibility’ on Platform
    Tags:
    Mainstream Media, crackdown, LGBTQ, hateful content, Hate Speech, demonetization, videos, YouTube, Fault Lines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Earth candidate Antonela Paz of Ecuador (C) holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse