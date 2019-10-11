Register
17:43 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie

    PewDiePie Admits His YouTube Channel is ‘a Lot More Than I Signed Up For’

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe

    Pewdiepie is reportedly having difficulty grappling with the level of fame and influence he has been propelled to as a vlogger and YouTube star with millions of followers.

    A profile of YouTube celebrity Pewdiepie in the New York Times titled “What Does Pewdiepie Really Believe?” seems to suggest that the platform’s star vlogger himself doesn’t quite know the answer, as writer Kevin Roose interviewed Pewds, also known as Felix Kjellberg, in the aftermath of March’s deadly mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand.

    The shooter opened fired in a mosque after saying, “Remember, lads, subscribe to PewDiePie.”

    The phrase first began gaining traction online last October when PewDiePie felt his title as the world's most popular channel threatened by Indian music label T-Series.

    The rallying cry of PewDiePie supporters soon turned into a meme.

    The gunman's mention of it appears to be a nod to those in-the-know about internet culture.

    According to Roose, Kjellberg’s publicist called him shortly after the shooting to give Kjellberg a chance to explain his views after such an “endorsement” by the shooter.

    The writer went on to offer an example of what he referred to as one of their “futile exchanges.”

    “Are there any politicians who excite you?”
    “No.”
    “Like, anywhere in the world?”
    “I couldn’t name one, no.”

    The writer also asked Pewds what he thought of UKIP endorsing him, as on Twitter, the right-wing British party told its followers to subscribe to his channel to stop T-Series (an Indian record company run by Bhushan Kumar) from overtaking him in their online competition.

    “It’s kind of funny how a political party would post about a meme. But it’s also kind of like, Ehh, don’t drag me into your politics,” Pewdiepie was said to have responded.

    The New York Times writer claims this shows how Kjellberg has landed himself in politically charged controversies time and again while actually at a loss as to how to deal with this level of fame and influence.

    “My job is just: I go to my office; I record a video in front of a camera. It’s weird for me to be in this position [of influence], because I don’t really want to be in this position,” Kjellberg told Roose.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Photos from our first dance, we were both so nervous ✨ I took a few wrong steps, but we look like we knew what we were doing.

    Публикация от PewDiePie (@pewdiepie)

    The writer claims to understand and even find somewhat relatable the YouTuber’s political apathy, and the fact he is often oblivious of the one-sided relationship people all over the world have with celebrities on social media.

    He believes that Kjellberg might have started his YouTube channel with the aim of just saying stuff on the internet, yet his position has changed dramatically since.

    Felix Kjellberg
    © Photo : PewDiePie
    Felix Kjellberg

    Towards the end of the “profile” offered by the writer, Kjellberg airs his rather ambivalent attitude towards his own channel.
    When Roose asked him if he’d ever delete it, Pewdiepie answered:

    “Don’t tempt me. I kind of question if the positive outweighs the negative…. It’s a lot more than I think I signed up for.”

    He later clarified to Roose that he wouldn’t do so.

    “Deleting his channel is not something he would really go through with. Like many other extreme ideas, it’s just something he plays with from time to time,” concluded the writer.

    Related:

    New Zealand Charges Christchurch Mosque Attacker Brenton Tarrant With Terrorism
    PewDiePie’s Wife Alarms Fans by Saying She Sustained Knife Injury in Japan
    PewDiePie Opens up About His Childhood Confusion Over Pokemon
    T-Series President Opens Up on His Feelings for PewDiePie as They Settle Over ‘Racist’ Diss Track
    T-Series Singer’s ‘Record-Breaking’ Feat on YouTube Divides Social Media
    PewDiePie Hints at New Possible Diss Track, Poised to 'Set Internet on Fire Again'
    Tags:
    Christchurch, Christchurch massacre, YouTube channel, YouTube, Youtube, YouTube, PewDiePie, PewDiePie, Felix Kjellberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse