22:59 GMT +309 October 2019
    Handcuffs

    Videos: US Officer’s Fake Arrest of Lingerie Models Leads to Investigation

    A Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) officer has been relieved of duty after a staged video surfaced of him pretending to arrest three women wearing lingerie in front of the department’s headquarters.

    In the series of videos, which first appeared on Instagram, Officer William Beeker walks the scantily dressed women into a police station for their fake arrest. In another video, the handcuffed women seductively dance in the back of a police car, while in another, Beeker sits on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) as the women thank him, presumably for letting them go.

    “No problem. Enjoy the community I like to protect and serve. Have a good day, ladies,” Beeker says in the video.

    ​One of the women is Francia James, a Playboy model. It is unclear if the other two women are also Playboy models, although from their Instagram accounts, it appears as though they are. 

    The video was posted on the Instagram account of another one of the women with the caption, “Good girls gone bad. Do you think we’d make it in jail?”

    In a statement Tuesday Morning, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements confirmed that Beeker had been relieved of duty and put on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of our internal investigation.”

    Some local residents were offended by the videos. 

    View this post on Instagram

    Good girls gone bad 😈 do you think we’d make it in jail? 😂 @francety @maddy

    A post shared by @ juli.annee on

    “These videos are highly offensive,” Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales said in a statement to WSVN, which first broke the news. “It is disgusting that a representative of the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) and the city as a whole, would choose to participate in this distasteful video. He has made a mockery of the men and women of the MBPD who work hard each day to serve and protect our community and fight heinous acts such as human trafficking and other sexual crimes. We will not tolerate such behavior in our community.”

    In a statement obtained by WSVN, James called the skit “harmless.”

    “We were actually finished filming without the officer with just the three of us in the skit,” James said. “After we were leaving the officer pulled up and I said, ‘Can you be in my skit?’ We filmed one more time with him walking behind us. He was very nice and none of us thought anyone was doing anything wrong. It was all harmless. I think it’s a shame he was put on any sort of leave. He didn’t do anything wrong and was very nice to all of us.”

    Beeker has been employed by the MBPD for 11 years.

