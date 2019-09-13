Register
22:17 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An unidentified member of the Ku Klux Klan peers from beneath a hooded mask at a Ku Klux Klan rally Saturday, June 10, 2006

    Photo: Police Force Fires US Cop Who Displayed Ku Klux Klan Memorabilia in Home

    © AP Photo / Matt Houston
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A Michigan police officer has been booted from the force following a month-long investigation into Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and Confederate-era memorabilia that was reported to be on full display in his home.

    Charles Anderson, a 22-year veteran of the Muskegon Police Department, was relieved of his duties on Thursday after city officials concluded an inquiry into whether his reported possession of KKK and Confederate items violated city policy, according to Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson.

    The investigation began last month after Rob Mathis, a black man, saw a number of Confederate-era items on display in Anderson’s home during a real estate tour.

    In an interview with Michigan Live (MLive), Mathis said that upon first seeing all the Dixie items, including flags and placemats, he thought, “Wouldn’t it be funny if this was a Klansman’s house?”

    Soon after, Mathis found himself face-to-face with an unsigned application to the “Knights of the Ku Klux Klan,” which was mounted on the wall for all potential home buyers to see. Stunned by the presence and seemingly proud display of the item, Mathis took a photo of the framed application, which managed to catch the attention of Muskegon officials after it gained traction on social media.

    “I immediately stopped my walk-through and informed the realtor that I am not writing an offer on this home and I am leaving now. I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities,” Mathis said in a Facebook post on August 7.

    Though not many details were released following the month-long investigation into Anderson’s odd collection of Confederate and KKK memorabilia, Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis noted in an August 27 announcement that there was no “smoking gun” or further incriminating evidence found within the officer’s home, reported MLive.

    “But I can tell you this, after reviewing this - and it was a quite lengthy investigation - what you saw on social media pretty much stands the way it is,” Lewis said late last month, referencing Mathis’ Facebook post.

    Mathis told MLive that while he is pleased to hear about Anderson’s dismissal, he thinks it unlikely that it will move the needle regarding prejudice within the Muskegon Police Department.

    “There are other officers within the police force that have been to Anderson’s home and were well aware of the Confederate flags,” Mathis told the outlet on Thursday. "[Officers who] contributed to that behavior, instead of saying, ‘We as a police force are supposed to have good attitudes when making decisions for our community.’”

    Though Anderson has lost his job following the end of the investigation, it may not be the last inquiry to result from the episode. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told MLive that the former officer’s past conduct may be reviewed, specifically in relation to his 2009 killing of Julius Johnson, a black man, during a traffic stop.

    Anderson was previously ruled to have been “justified in using deadly force” following an investigation, but the case may get a second look, depending on the details provided to Hilson in the coming week.

    Related:

    Two TSA Employees Placed on Leave Over Noose, Gorilla Display (Photo)
    Trump’s Attacks Prove Need to Celebrate Baltimore’s Recovery Achievements
    US Store Pulls Black 'Feel Better Doll' Meant to be Abused From Shelves (Photo)
    ‘Italians Are Not Racists’: Fan Group Defends Monkey Chants Against Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku
    Solving US Gun Violence Requires Tackling Racism, Misogyny, Not Giving Police ‘Carte Blanche’
    Tags:
    Social Media, Confederate Flag, racism, police, officers, Ku Klux Klan, KKK, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse