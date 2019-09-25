Register
02:38 GMT +325 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    Photo: US Cop Fired After Arresting Two Six-Year-Old Elementary School Children

    Ruben Diaz
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 100
    Subscribe

    Dennis Turner, an elementary school resource officer in Orlando, Florida, was recently fired after arresting two six-year-old school children last week.

    According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, a school resource officer is federally defined as a “career law enforcement officer with sworn authority who is deployed by an employing police department of agency in a community-oriented policing assignment to work in collaboration with one or more schools.” Officers must secure approval from their commanding officer before arresting a child under the age of 12.

    In a statement Monday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón announced Turner’s firing, noting that an investigation into the officer’s actions will “not stop” just yet.

    “This will not stop … But at my level, I have the opportunity to be able to exercise that, and when I came in today, I knew there was no choice here. He was going to be terminated,” Rolón is quoted as saying by NBC News. 

    "On behalf of myself and the Orlando Police Department, I apologize to the children involved and their families," Rolón said.

    ​Last week, Turner arrested six-year-old Kaia Rolle at Orlando’s Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy after she reportedly had a temper tantrum. Given the officer’s termination, it appears as though he did not consult a commanding officer before Rolle’s arrest.

    According to Meralyn Kirkland, Rolle’s grandmother, the minor was fingerprinted and charged with battery after kicking a staff member at school. Rolle has sleep apnea and sometimes lashes out due to her medical condition, which leaves her sleep-deprived, Kirkland explained. 

    "No six-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot," Kirkland is quoted as saying by Click Orlando.

    Turner also arrested an unidentified six-year-old boy at the academy on the same day he arrested Rolle. However, the details of that incident have not been disclosed.

    Turner was reportedly once arrested for assaulting his own child. The incident was investigated by a police department and Turner was disciplined at the time, according to NBC News. Rolón has indicated that he is unable to provide additional details of the incident presently.

    Related:

    Video: North Carolina Police Officer Trolls Phone Scammer Who Threatened Her With Imminent "Arrest"
    Home Office on Lockdown After Man Stabbed, Area Cordoned Off by Police
    New York Police Officer Pantaleo Fired for 2014 Killing of Eric Garner - Commissioner
    More UK Police Back Issuing Tasers to Frontline Officers to Combat 'Sickening Trend' of Attacks
    Police Say Philadelphia Gunman in Custody as Six Officers Wounded in Shootout
    Tags:
    children, arrest, officer, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse