Netizens Concerned as Bernie Sanders to ‘Change Nature’ of Presidential Campaign After Health Scare

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack last week after suffering chest pains. He subsequently cancelled all campaign events.

White House presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) revealed on 8 October he would cut down the amount of time he devoted to the campaign trail for the foreseeable future after suffering a heart attack.

Speaking to reporters outside his home in Burlington, Vermont, the senator vowed to continue “actively campaigning,” but a change of plans was needed to ensure “I have the strength to do what I have to do.”

JUST IN: After returning from his visit to the cardiologist @BernieSanders tells us he is prepared to change the "nature" of his campaign. He said he plans to scale back his travel and the number of events he participates in. pic.twitter.com/IqUzM9stRN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 8, 2019

​On 2 October, Bernie Sanders, 78, was hospitalised with chest pains which required doctors to insert two stents after discovering a blockage in one of his arteries.

On Friday, once Sanders was released from hospital, he updated his Twitter followers on his condition.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” he tweeted.

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

​Netizens were left concerned for the presidential candidate’s health, with many worried if even scaling back might not be enough in his case:

His face is so red, it’s almost purple. He looks awful. He’s risking his life to continue, it makes no sense. He can’t be POTUS if he’s dead. His health & his family, who surely don’t want him to die for this, should be his priority. — 🤨🏳️‍🌈 ♀️Candy Corn = Yummy! BhánJawn 🖖🏼 (@Its_Sargasm) October 8, 2019

I am worried he is pushing himself too fast. His heart could now have another 20 years on it now but he needs to rest a bit. His people are solidly behind him a few more days or a week to heal will not change the campaign. It’s too much too fast. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2019

this is sad. The man sounds a bit defeated. He's gone through a lot lately. — 🎃 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙥𝙮 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 👻 (@bendashper) October 8, 2019

Truth is, we still love him. That man can have MY heart if he needs it. I promise he’d get more use out of it with 4 years in office, than I would with 40 more years as a slave to the establishment!! #StillSanders #BernieYellsForUs #livebernie #lovebernie #bernie2020 — some a$$hole (@Djsoundwave0) October 9, 2019

This isn’t political. I really don’t want anyone to die for a campaign. The people I know who got stints needed a bit more time to heal. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2019

​Other Twitter followers believed there was no reason to over-dramatize the presidential candidate’s health condition:

My thing is, my grandma had a heart attack at 48 and lived to be 86. Any of the candidates or Trump could have an issue any day. — Jim M (@theslothsays222) October 8, 2019

He really is in good health. Lets not forget his campain schedule was the most demanding of any candidate. Often attending protests and rallying 4-5 times a day, and as he said i an previous interview: he only gets between 4 and 5 hours of sleep.

Anybody should be scaling back. — RadconTweets (@RadconTweets) October 9, 2019

If he can't handle a campaign, he can't handle the White House. — Bryan Chapman (@bryan65039) October 8, 2019

He was doing a lot of meetings too. Those are very good. These are intense meetings. I think it is an interesting turn of events, but I really feel he will continue and his campaign will continue to do very well and keep the momentum of change going forward! #Bernie2020 — 🌹 Robin Good (@robinlynngood) October 8, 2019

Gooood. He can do 1 event and people in the entire state can watch the stream, if they don't go.



Too much rushing, doing more than 1 event in a day. Plus, the other candidates took time off for debate prep. Not Bernie. Good for Bernie, take care of yourself! For you and for us! — pitifulclimatechange (@pitifulclimate) October 8, 2019

​Despite his age, Bernie Sanders has kept up one of the most active schedules of any 2020 Democratic primary candidate, often holding four or even five rallies and town halls in a single day.

His campaign said on Thursday that despite the health scare, Sanders would take part in the next Democratic primary debate, set for 15 October in Ohio.