Bernie Sanders to Take Part in Democratic Presidential Debate on 15 October Despite Hospitalisation

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is now expected to take part in the upcoming Democratic presidential debate despite his recent hospitalization.

News of this development was delivered to the public by Sanders' campaign spokeswoman Sarah Ford.

"He will be at the debate", she said.

On 2 October, Bernie Sanders was hospitalised with chest pains which required doctors to insert two stents after discovering a blockage in one of his arteries, with his staff stating that the candidate will cancel all of his events until further notice.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, 77, has served as the junior United States senator from Vermont since 2007. Having served as Vermont's at-large congressman from 1991 to 2007, he is the longest-serving Independent in US congressional history.

During the 2016 presidential election, Sanders finished as a runner-up in the Democratic primaries, with Hillary Clinton being nominated as the party's candidate.

