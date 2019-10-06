YouTuber Reveals What Could Have Happened to Belle Delphine

The 19-year-old Instagram star Belle Delphine made headlines this summer after she started selling jars of her bathwater. However, she soon saw her Instagram account blocked after reports of inappropriate content.

Comedian blogger Ethan Klein, better known to the public as the host of the “h3h3Productions” YouTube channel shared between him and his wife Hila Klein, might just shed some light on what could have happened to controversial blogger Belle Delphine, who recently disappeared from all social media platforms following her ban on Instagram.

Belle Delphine, an Instagram star and cosplay character, shocked the Internet in early July by announcing that she started distributing her own bathwater for $30 per jar and eventually selling all the products off. However, the gamer girl saw her Instagram account blocked several weeks later, following reports of inappropriate, pornographic content. The 19-year-old referred to the ban as a “technical issue” and said that she was taking a quick break from the Internet. Delphine has been silent on social media since August.

I am now selling my bath water!

this is what humanity has come to :)

get yours here...www.belledelphinestore.com pic.twitter.com/W8WhwNGDrs — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 3, 2019

​Speaking during his recent "h3 podcast" episode on 4 October, Klein suggested that the real reason behind Delphine's absence might be severe problems with the law.

"Belle Delphine has completely disappeared from the internet. After her Instagram page got banned on 1 August, no one has seen or heard from her on any platforms. Even on Patreon, her followers have dwindled to half!" the H3h3 host exclaimed, pointing out that Delphine's official Internet store was also not running.

"Her real store is offline, which makes me wonder if she got into legal trouble. Because shipping bathwater, I don't think it's legal," said Klein. "She hit the jackpot. She was everywhere, even with The Late Night guys, Howard Stern etc. She was the buzz everywhere. So all of a sudden, the UK government was like "You're selling WHAT through the Royal Mail?"

Delphine, who had a prevalent account on online crowdfunding platform Patreon, lost half of her subscribers after her disappearance from social media, with her fans likely dissatisfied with the absence of new lewd content. Despite rumours among her remaining 2,000 Patreon followers that the gamer girl is planning to return to the platform soon, the h3h3 YouTuber remained doubtful that Delphine would get off so easily after her controversial business enterprises.