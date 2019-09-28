Register
17:34 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump addresses a news conference on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City

    'This Is War': Jon Voight Slams Trump Impeachment Proceedings as Crime 'Left Are Trying to Force'

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    The Oscar winner and the father of stunning Hollywood star and activist Angelina Jolie has already come under fire for supporting US President Donald Trump. Despite the backlash over his previous pro-Trump statements, he has stood up for POTUS amid the impeachment inquiry.

    Hollywood veteran and vocal Trump supporter Jon Voight has once again prompted a Twitter storm putting a strong word for the US president embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed he earlier pressured Ukraine's president to look into the business affairs of former US Vice President Joe Biden. Voight has taken to post a 2-minute video address on Twitter, calling the recent event "war against truths" and "a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country and made us safe and great again."

    "Let me stand with our president. Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words trying for impeachment. This is a crime that the left are trying to force. This is a disgrace by such ignorant followers that have no truth of what truly has been brought back to our country," he said in the clip.

    In particular, the Coming Home star has lambasted "the radical left" calling them "destructive" and their codes "corrupt with lies, deceits and anger."

    "And we ask why: we ask how could a human being have such anger toward the greatness of our country's glory? I'll tell you why. Because for so long their anger has been growing and with such deep pain, with no open heart for loving and seeing the truth," he said, saying that under Trump the US achieved the greatness that the radical left "want to destroy."

    He accused them of wishing to run civilization "like a corrupt ring" and said that they are afraid to lose power.

    "I say stand now with Trump. Let truth prevail. And may God show all the truth, that we are truly a nation stronger because of our president," he called on his viewers.

    ​The message of support for Trump, that has amassed almost 30,000 re-Tweets and thousands of likes, has left netizens split.

    Some netizens thanked Voight for speaking out.

    ​Others seemed upset with his address and accused Voight of encouraging enmity and violence.

    ​Some said the actor was a victim of political games.

    ​Another called on Angelina Jolie to influence her father.

    Related:

    Whether Any Actions by Trump Met Constitutional Threshold for Impeachment Remains to be Seen - Prof
    Will It Work? Dems Press for Trump Impeachment Over Ukraine Controversy
    'Ignorance Doesn't Scare Me': Academy Award Winner Actor Jon Voight Hits Alyssa Milano Back
    Oscar Winner Jon Voight Gets Backlash After Comparing Trump to ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln
    Tags:
    social media reactions, impeachment, Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse