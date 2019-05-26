Oscar Winner Jon Voight Gets Backlash After Comparing Trump to ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln

American actor Jon Voight, the father of renowned Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, turned to Twitter in a bid to express his support for US president Donald Trump and call on ”fellow Americans” to acknowledge just how difficult Trump's job is.

The statement came into the spotlight after Trump retweeted it, expressing his gratitude to the actor.

“People of the Republican Party, I know you will agree with me when I say our President has our utmost respect, and our love. This job is not easy. For he’s battling the left, and their absurd words of destruction. I’ve said this once and I’ll say this again. Our nation has been built on the solid ground of our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln. I’m here today to acknowledge the truth, and I’m here today to tell my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs because our President has made his every move correct,” he said.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

​Praising Trump’s efforts at making the US mightier, Voight went further naming Donald Trump “the greatest President since Abraham Lincoln.”

“Don’t be fooled by the political left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our President. Let us stand up for this truth. And President Trump is the greatest President since Abraham Lincoln. God Bless America, and may God continue to guide this nation. Much love.”

— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

The “truth-teller” remarks were received by some of his followers extremely positively.

— karen raymond alarcon (@raymond42307074) May 25, 2019

— AJ Broxon (@AjBroxon) May 25, 2019

— brent cardwell (@brentcardwell5) May 25, 2019

However, not all Netizens shared the Academy Award winner's views, refusing to accept Trump’s proclaimed greatness.

— Christian Duguay 🦋 (@SensDuguay) May 25, 2019

— zack smith (@zsmith92) May 25, 2019

— Rodney W. Schmisseur (@RSchmisseur) May 25, 2019

Some Twitterians saw an opportunity to make political jokes out of the actor’s tweets.

— Josh Gibson (@JoshGibsonJokes) May 25, 2019

— American Patriot (@rporter465) May 25, 2019

Others recalled the fact that Jon Voight is the father of Angelina Jolie.

— Rob Creed (@Bobbysunset) May 25, 2019

While some treated the statement quite seriously, reflecting on Trump’s activities and his efficiency as the US president.

— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) May 25, 2019

— eon blue (@harpo1365) May 25, 2019