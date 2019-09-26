‘So Cute!’ Donald Trump Moved by Ivanka’s Shout-out to ‘Besieged’ Father Amid Impeachment Inquiry

Although the presidential daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, has not publicly commented on the impeachment inquiry against her father-in-chief, she shared Donald Trump’s address at the United Nations General Assembly and thanked him on her social media, prompting a storm of angry comments.

US President Donald Trump has weaponised Ivanka’s tweet of gratitude and affection for her father amid the war-of-words over a new wave of accusations against him of alleged abuse of power in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that triggered the start of formal impeachment proceedings. Although the first daughter did not mention the new allegations against Donald Trump, POTUS noted, reposting Ivanka’s photo of him with a “thank you” caption: “Her father is under siege, for no reason, since his first day in office!”

So cute! Her father is under siege, for no reason, since his first day in office! https://t.co/8wtB3H4fth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

​The White House adviser, believed to be the apple of the eye of the president, has come under fire over a shout-out to her father amid the uproar over his alleged soliciting of "interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election" after it became known that a whistleblower stated that Trump had "pressured" Zelensky into commencing or continuing an investigation into the activities of Joseph Biden. Ivanka Trump has not voiced her stance on the allegations, but preferred to share a video of her father speaking about her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative and then post a picture of him with a fist up, writing just “Thank you, Mr. President!”

​The vagueness of her message has left room for speculation in the comments. The impeachment proceedings were brought up, as well.

... for admitting impeachable high crimes! You are toast! — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) September 25, 2019

Thank you for being Treasonist? Sad! pic.twitter.com/h9rs9TOaYh — 션모건 (@ChiangMai73) September 25, 2019

Oh did he commit treason again today? — Kelly Migoya (@KellyMigoya) September 25, 2019

​While the first daughter remains tight-lipped on the new allegations, her brothers have been more vocal. Donald Trump Junior has gone on a full-scale Twitter offensive against the Democrats and the media bias, lambasting the allegations in a series of tweets.

For 2.5 years we were told there was collusion, then obstruction, then it was a cover-up... rinse and repeat.



Seems the media and their bosses at the DNC are just desperate to push something other than the results @realDonaldTrump is getting for America. https://t.co/rqljc02kSw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 25, 2019

​Eric Trump echoed his brother’s criticism, trashing the Democrats on social media.