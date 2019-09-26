Register
19:47 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump,

    ‘So Cute!’ Donald Trump Moved by Ivanka’s Shout-out to ‘Besieged’ Father Amid Impeachment Inquiry

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Viral
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    Although the presidential daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, has not publicly commented on the impeachment inquiry against her father-in-chief, she shared Donald Trump’s address at the United Nations General Assembly and thanked him on her social media, prompting a storm of angry comments.

    US President Donald Trump has weaponised Ivanka’s tweet of gratitude and affection for her father amid the war-of-words over a new wave of accusations against him of alleged abuse of power in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that triggered the start of formal impeachment proceedings. Although the first daughter did not mention the new allegations against Donald Trump, POTUS noted, reposting Ivanka’s photo of him with a “thank you” caption: “Her father is under siege, for no reason, since his first day in office!”

    ​The White House adviser, believed to be the apple of the eye of the president, has come under fire over a shout-out to her father amid the uproar over his alleged soliciting of "interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election" after it became known that a whistleblower stated that Trump had "pressured" Zelensky into commencing or continuing an investigation into the activities of Joseph Biden. Ivanka Trump has not voiced her stance on the allegations, but preferred to share a video of her father speaking about her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative and then post a picture of him with a fist up, writing just “Thank you, Mr. President!”

    ​The vagueness of her message has left room for speculation in the comments. The impeachment proceedings were brought up, as well.

    ​While the first daughter remains tight-lipped on the new allegations, her brothers have been more vocal. Donald Trump Junior has gone on a full-scale Twitter offensive against the Democrats and the media bias, lambasting the allegations in a series of tweets.

    ​Eric Trump echoed his brother’s criticism, trashing the Democrats on social media.

    Related:

    Impeachment Fever: What Trump Said to the Ukrainian President
    Will Impeachment Inquiry Take Down Trump and Biden?
    US Road Sign Hacked to Read ‘Impeach the Bastard’ Amid ‘Witch Hunt’ Over Trump-Zelensky Phone Call
    Meghan McCain Says Trump-Ukraine Scandal Not Necessarily ‘Impeachment Level’
    Tags:
    Investigation, Joe Biden, inquiry, impeachment, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse