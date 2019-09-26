Will Impeachment Inquiry Take Down Trump and Biden?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Kim Ives, Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte to talk about the increased pressure on Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to vacate the office, Moïse ally Haitian Senator Jean-Marie Ralph Féthière opening fire outside of parliament, and the lack of a strong opposition party to force Moïse out of office.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Ben Dixon, host of the "Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about the Congressional Democrats picking up impeachment efforts against Donald Trump, if impeachment efforts will backfire and help Republicans, what the impeachment proceedings mean for the 2020 elections, and the long history of war crimes committed by US Presidents.

In a special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Dr. Eve Bratman, Assistant Professor in the Department of Earth and Environment at Franklin & Marshall College to talk about her new book “Governing the Rainforest: Sustainable Development Politics in the Brazilian Amazon”, the ways sustainable development is co-opted by nefarious actors, and the concept of “abolitionist climate justice.”

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by the writer David Shams and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, the dwindling influence of the US Congress on the American political system, the stories taking a back seat to impeachment news, and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani appearing on Fox News.

