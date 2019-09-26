Photo: Saucer-Shaped UFO Spotted in Daytime Over Doolin, Ireland

A local resident was on 19 August reportedly trying to make a spectacular photo of his red-colored car parked on a rocky plain with beautiful bushy clouds in the background. After he returned home, a shocking and unexpected detail appeared on the picture.

The Irish driver noticed a thick and black disk hiding in the clouds.

© Photo: etdatabase.com/MUFON #103466 The Irish driver noticed a thick and black disk hiding in the clouds

The purported alien space ship had visible those classic saucer-shaped features. Notably, the UFO was pictured seemingly tilted - according to hunters for an extraterrestrial - crucial sign that the object was flying when it was accidentally captured on camera.

According to UFO pundit Scott C. Waring, the owner of the thematic online source which broke this news, the sighting of such aerial phenomena has become statistically rare recently, because "In a world where everyone is looking down at their phone, its no wonder why sightings are down this year...few people bother looking up at the sky".