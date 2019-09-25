The newly-published archive footage on YouTube of NASA's Apollo 15 Moon mission has drawn the widespread attention of UFO pundits. Apart from the astronauts rambling on the Moon's surface, something very weird has been spotted by inquisitive netizens.

The shaky camera captured what some consider to be an alien spaceship parked in the background of the US astronauts walking around the moon surface. At least some netizens claim so.

The quality of the video, meanwhile, left some commentators disappointed as the footage cannot be verified as authentic nor can it be taken as a real unearthed archive from NASA's clandestine shelves.

All subscribers of the YouTube channel - which posted the controversial video - have remained convinced that there is something visible on the Moon horizon. According to netizens, the video appears to show a white-colored, alien spacecraft in the distance.

Apollo 15 was the 9th manned mission in NASA's Apollo program, and the fourth to land on the Moon. It was the first mission to have a longer stay on the Moon with a greater focus on science than earlier landings. Apollo 15 also saw the first use of the Lunar Roving Vehicle.