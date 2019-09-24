Videos: US Blogger Claims $100.000 Earned Annually by Displaying Her Tongue

Online personality Mikayla Saravia, 21, from West Palm Beach, Florida has gained over two million subscribers on Instagram by routinely displaying her long tongue.

Saravia's social media fame brings her between $900 to $3,000 for making a video of herself, which often includes her licking food or twerking for the camera. Saravia has claimed that she made $100,000 in a year just by flaunting her extremely long tongue on Instagram and YouTube, The Daily Mail reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KKVSH (@kkvsh) on Apr 17, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT

'Last year I made a little under $50,000 — should be better this year because I've already doubled that amount', Saravia said, cited by The Daily Mail. The blogger also explained that her 'talent' of showcasing her tongue along with impressive dancing skills were discovered by her when she was young.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KKVSH (@kkvsh) on Apr 16, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

'I think the 6th grade [...] I think outside the box and try to be different [...] My favorite video is my Thanksgiving shoot — it was pretty funny. I pretended to be a turkey on the dinner table', Saravia said, cited by The Daily Mail.

Saravia also explained that despite her social media popularity she is "very down to earth".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KKVSH (@kkvsh) on Sep 12, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

"I wish people understood that I'm very down to earth [...] Some people think people with a lot of followers are cocky and boujee but I'm pretty down to earth", Saravia said, cited by the UK-based media.

Saravia, encouraged by her fame, created an online shop, furthering her fortune. One goal for the blogger is to use her business acumen to help out her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KKVSH (@kkvsh) on Sep 13, 2019 at 1:17pm PDT

'My biggest inspiration is my mom. I love her she's a very strong woman [...] I'm proud of my accomplishments, being so young and owning my own company', Saravia said, cited by The Daily Mail.

Merchandise in Saravia's shop includes various clothing items, phone cases, chargers, and sex toys.