Instagram Travel Blogger in Hotwater After Netizens Bust Her 'Same Clouds' in Every Photo

A subscriber shared a four-part image of Saravia swimming, lounging oceanside, walking through a grassy field and steering a boat. Each picture has the same cloud pattern.
This travel ‘influencer’ spookily has the same clouds in every photo. 😲🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/uYzXhTiRJp— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 28, 2019
Saravia defended herself after a netizen spotted her "spookily" same clouds, admitting that she edited them, and suggested that its no "big deal".
"I really don't see the big deal [here], I never lied about it," she said. "I haven’t done anything wrong, and it was never my intention”, Saravia told BuzzFeed News.
The Argentinian blogger argued that she’s always open about editing her images for an optimal look to “help the composition of the photograph when the sky is burned or overexposed".
Some netizens, however, mocked her edits.
Those clouds are loyal followers ☺️— Alexis Coste (@LeSocialoMedia) August 28, 2019
She’s able to influence consumers and weather patterns— Josh Belzman (starman for hire) (@JoshEdits) August 28, 2019
August 29, 2019
"Actually I'm the first one to tell the joke [that] the clouds are following me around the world [...] I can't believe how far this went ”, Saravia responded to the backlash, cited by BuzzFeed News.
