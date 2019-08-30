Instagram Travel Blogger in Hotwater After Netizens Bust Her 'Same Clouds' in Every Photo

Tupi Saravia of Buenos Aires, an Argentinian travel blogger who has over 292,000 subscribers on Instagram, shares glamorous photos of her exotic adventures from all over the world. Followers, however, have recently noticed some odd things in her too-perfect pictures.

A subscriber shared a four-part image of Saravia swimming, lounging oceanside, walking through a grassy field and steering a boat. Each picture has the same cloud pattern.

This travel ‘influencer’ spookily has the same clouds in every photo. 😲🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/uYzXhTiRJp — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 28, 2019

​

Saravia defended herself after a netizen spotted her "spookily" same clouds, admitting that she edited them, and suggested that its no "big deal".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⛅️Tupi Saravia ⛅️ (@tupisaravia) on Aug 19, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT

"I really don't see the big deal [here], I never lied about it," she said. "I haven’t done anything wrong, and it was never my intention”, Saravia told BuzzFeed News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⛅️Tupi Saravia ⛅️ (@tupisaravia) on Jul 25, 2019 at 7:16pm PDT

The Argentinian blogger argued that she’s always open about editing her images for an optimal look to “help the composition of the photograph when the sky is burned or overexposed".

Some netizens, however, mocked her edits.

Those clouds are loyal followers ☺️ — Alexis Coste (@LeSocialoMedia) August 28, 2019

​

She’s able to influence consumers and weather patterns — Josh Belzman (starman for hire) (@JoshEdits) August 28, 2019

​

​

"Actually I'm the first one to tell the joke [that] the clouds are following me around the world [...] I can't believe how far this went ”, Saravia responded to the backlash, cited by BuzzFeed News.