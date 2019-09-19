Register
14:23 GMT +319 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kylie Jenner and Dizzy Paul

    Tana Mongeau Reveals She Received Pregnancy Advice From Kylie Jenner, Leaves Fans Shocked

    © Photo: Dizzy Paul/twitter
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    US YouTuber and media personality Tana Mongeau, who was recently nominated for the Pornhub Awards despite not producing any pornographic content, has again surprised her vast following by revealing her unexpected bond with Kylie Jenner on the topic of motherhood.

    American YouTuber and reality TV star Tana Mongeau, who gained broad publicity this summer for streaming her fancy wedding with Jake Paul, which in the end appeared to not be legally binding, raised some eyebrows this morning by revealing to her followers that she had recently received random “pregnancy advice” from the world’s youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner of the famous Kardashian clan.

    Mongeau, who now has almost five million subscribers on her YouTube channel, has long been striving to become Jenner’s best friend, according to jokes the 21-year-old media personality has previously shared on Twitter. She revealed that her effort finally paid off this April, when the two celebrities met at the Coachella festival in California, by posting a picture with Jenner, who has a seven-month-old daughter, Stormi, with American rapper Travis Scott.

    It's not clear what was more shocking to Tana’s followers – news of her apparent “sudden” pregnancy or the unexpected advice she received from American model and media celebrity Kylie Jenner.

    ​The whole pregnancy situation nevertheless appeared to be a joke started by Mongeau’s YouTube husband Jake Paul, who was filmed walking into Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While replying to a reporter’s question, Paul confirmed his wife's pregnancy, but revealed that the sex of the expected baby remained unknown.

    Tana Mongeau later shared a video tweet, telling her numerous followers that Paul was just “trolling” the paparazzi and dismissed the claims about her being pregnant.

    Tags:
    pregnancy, celebrity, YouTube, Twitter, Kylie Jenner
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse