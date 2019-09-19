Tana Mongeau Reveals She Received Pregnancy Advice From Kylie Jenner, Leaves Fans Shocked

US YouTuber and media personality Tana Mongeau, who was recently nominated for the Pornhub Awards despite not producing any pornographic content, has again surprised her vast following by revealing her unexpected bond with Kylie Jenner on the topic of motherhood.

American YouTuber and reality TV star Tana Mongeau, who gained broad publicity this summer for streaming her fancy wedding with Jake Paul, which in the end appeared to not be legally binding, raised some eyebrows this morning by revealing to her followers that she had recently received random “pregnancy advice” from the world’s youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner of the famous Kardashian clan.

yo @kyliejenner just coached me thru pregnancy like gave me pregnancy advice suddenly i’m pregnant — Dizzy Paul (@tanamongeau) September 19, 2019

Mongeau, who now has almost five million subscribers on her YouTube channel, has long been striving to become Jenner’s best friend, according to jokes the 21-year-old media personality has previously shared on Twitter. She revealed that her effort finally paid off this April, when the two celebrities met at the Coachella festival in California, by posting a picture with Jenner, who has a seven-month-old daughter, Stormi, with American rapper Travis Scott.

It's not clear what was more shocking to Tana’s followers – news of her apparent “sudden” pregnancy or the unexpected advice she received from American model and media celebrity Kylie Jenner.

wait pause what — ✶ eli ✶ (@frostedtana) September 19, 2019

when she becomes ur bestfriend heart eyes — kiera (@kieraacelaya) September 19, 2019

I now demmand that you and Jake actually have a baby, so stormi and little baby Paul can have cute little play dates — tanasmiley (@tanasmiley) September 19, 2019

​The whole pregnancy situation nevertheless appeared to be a joke started by Mongeau’s YouTube husband Jake Paul, who was filmed walking into Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While replying to a reporter’s question, Paul confirmed his wife's pregnancy, but revealed that the sex of the expected baby remained unknown.

Tana Mongeau later shared a video tweet, telling her numerous followers that Paul was just “trolling” the paparazzi and dismissed the claims about her being pregnant.

I AM NOT HES SUCH A TROLL NOOOO https://t.co/MYV5QSH7Lc — Dizzy Paul (@tanamongeau) September 19, 2019