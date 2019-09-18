Viral Video of Indian PM Releasing Butterflies on Birthday Evokes Contradictory Responses

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s leading man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated his 69th birthday in his home state of Gujarat and visited the world’s largest Statue of Unity, where he released a basket full of butterflies, leaving many critical of the act and others amused.

While visiting the Butterfly Garden in Gujarat's Narmada district, on the occasion of his birthday, Indian PM Modi released a large number of butterflies from a bag.

The video clip of the moment soon went viral on social media, evoking a range of reactions on Twitter with some finding quite funny while others were concerned about whether the butterflies had suffered any harm. The viral video clip has garnered over 300,000 views within 24 hours of its posting.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/iziHRcMJVq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

A segment of Twitter users was perplexed at the idea of capturing butterflies to eventually free them, as some of them inquired as to who had captured hundreds of butterflies for the PR stunt.

Why on earth did they catch butterflies, put them into a basket and then release them again?

Sounds stupid. — Bala Krishna (@BalaKrishnarama) September 17, 2019

What kind of juvenile fun is it to collect butterflies & keep them trapped in a closed bag.. For the PM to celebrate his birthday?

But this exemplifies what politicians do..trap people & then act like you are setting them free — lakshmiprashant (@lakshmiprashan7) September 17, 2019

We need a special show showing that Butterflies came to him and went voluntarily inside the Bag to be Blessed and released by him..😀 — The Hitman অসমীয়া (@TheHitm07855496) September 17, 2019

Another suggested that the butterflies had metamorphosized in the bag.

surely these butterflies were metamorphosed in the laundry bag & @narendramodi freed them .. there can be no alternative theory like a whole lot of butterflies caught & trapped in laundry bag for the scumbag to open..right? Is he going to free Kashmiri people just like that? — makeurownlegend اسيم (@aseemtamboli) September 17, 2019

Others were upset upon seeing the captive butterflies.

This is a stupidest thing to do. Butterflies are not caged birds that they need to be released. Putting them in a bag itself is an act of cruelty. What did it mean? Does it behove a PM to show such strange symbolism? — vijay (@atta_deep) September 17, 2019

When, how, & by whom were these beautiful butterflies captivated to be released today to become part of birthday celebrations.

'No butterflies were harmed in the process'@narendramodi@Manekagandhibjp

🤔😷 — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma, IG BSF (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) September 17, 2019

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users compared Modi’s expressions to those of a child that was setting birds free.

That child like happiness and smile is wonderful — Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum (@abhi2007) September 17, 2019

This looks super cute ❤️ — Archana Denzing (@ADenzing) September 17, 2019

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Modi who has over 50 million followers on Twitter alone, received plenty of praise from those who admired his gesture.

Happiest Birthday to the World's Most respected, biggest and Very popular leader ♥️

• Youth icon

• Inspiration for all Indians



Our Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi Sir🙏#HappyBirthdayNarendraModi 💖 pic.twitter.com/ddSeBtDOi1 — Sujay Raj (@Sujay__Raj) September 17, 2019