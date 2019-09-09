With 50 Mln Followers, Indian PM Modi Among World’s Top Three Most Popular Politicians on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): Hitting a new landmark of over 50 million Twitter followers, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the world’s third leading politician on social media after former US President Barack Obama and current US President Donald Trump.

Modi has added over six million followers or nearly 16,440 followers a day in the past year alone.

With 108.4 million followers on Twitter, Obama tops the chart with President Donald Trump in second place with 64 million followers.

Last year, Modi saw a drop in followers after twitter took action against fake followers.

Twiplomacy, a digital platform keeping an eye on social media sites claimed more than 24 million of Modi's 40,993,053 followers in March 2018 were fake ones.

Nevertheless, digital marketing platform SEMrush said the combined total of followers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram - 110.9 million - made Modi the second-most followed world leader; the first being Obama with 182.7 million.

"With his approximately 110 million followers worldwide, Narendra Modi has overtaken US President Donald Trump who has 96 million followers globally. However, Trump is still the second most followed politician position globally on Twitter (with 59.8 million followers)," the report added.

The report added that Twitter had "the most active political audiences, both domestic and global" among all social media platforms.